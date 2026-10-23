The Queen Mary to Ring in 2027 with New Year's Eve Masquerade

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The masquerade masks are back and the glamour is taking center stage! Following the enthusiastic response to last year's New Year's Eve celebration, the legendary Queen Mary is bringing back its beloved masquerade festivities with an exciting new twist.

On Thursday, December 31, 2026, guests are invited to step aboard the historic ocean liner for the Queen Mary's New Year's Eve Glitz & Glamour Masquerade, an extraordinary evening of elegance, entertainment and celebration that culminates in a breathtaking 15-minute fireworks spectacular over Long Beach Harbor. Tickets and overnight hotel reservations are now available at QueenMary.com.

Blending the timeless sophistication of the Queen Mary's Art Deco heritage with the glitz and glamour of Hollywood's golden age, this year's event invites guests to dress to impress, don their most glamorous masquerade masks and immerse themselves in an evening of extraordinary experiences throughout the ship.

“Last year's masquerade celebration was incredibly well received, and we knew we wanted to bring that magic back while creating something fresh and exciting for our guests,” said Steve Caloca, Managing Director of the Queen Mary. “Our Glitz & Glamour Masquerade takes everything guests loved about last year's event and elevates it with a new level of elegance, entertainment and surprises. What better way to close out the Queen Mary's 90th anniversary year of her maiden voyage than with a spectacular fireworks show lighting up the harbor at midnight as we welcome 2027!”

From the grandeur of the ship's historic ballrooms to its intimate lounges and entertainment spaces, the Queen Mary will come alive with a variety of immersive experiences. Guests can expect an evening filled with live entertainment, music, dancing, cocktails and delightful surprises as they explore the ship's magnificent Art Deco surroundings. Each space will offer its own atmosphere, inviting revelers to discover something new around every corner.

General Admission tickets start at $175 and include access to the ship, strolling performers, themed entertainment, activities, a complimentary glass of champagne, and fireworks viewing. For a more elevated evening, VIP admission ($295 per person) includes early entry, a lavish buffet dinner, a dessert bar, exclusive lounges, and premium fireworks views. Guests may also extend the magic with an overnight stay aboard the Queen Mary, waking up to the first morning of 2027 on one of the world's most storied ships.

The New Year's Eve Glitz & Glamour Masquerade begins at 8:00 p.m., with VIP guests welcomed aboard at 7:00 p.m. Food and beverage are sold separately for general admission ticket holders. This event is for ages 21+ only. Parking is not included.

Additional announcements, entertainment, and details to be released soon.

To reserve a hotel package and tickets to the NYE celebration, visit https://www.queenmary.com/new-years-eve-celebrations.htm.

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