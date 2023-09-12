The Pops Chorale & Orchestra Hosts HOLLYWOOD AT HARRIS: FROM STAGE TO SCREEN Gala

The Pops Chorale & Orchestra will present Hollywood at Harris: From Stage to Screen— a gala musical experience at the beautiful Harris Center for the Arts in Folsom, California.

Each year The Pops Chorale and Orchestra / PPC Entertainment creates a unique themed concert and experience with completely new music, decor, and surprises that always delight. This year we will be highlighting incredible musical scores that evolved from live theater to the big screen.

Audience members have an opportunity to fully participate in this "Hollywood" themed-event by walking the red carpet, enjoying a flute of champagne, and interacting with characters and movie stars from their favorite films. There will be live entertainment for 45-minutes prior to the performance so it is suggested that patrons arrive early. We encourage everyone to "dress to impress" as there will be lots of photo opportunities!

October 7 at 7:00pm

October 8 at 2:00pm

Harris Center - 10 College Parkway, Folsom

Under the direction of Lorin Miller, our outstanding orchestra, choir, and soloists will be performing arrangements from Titanic, Fiddler on the Roof, Chicago, Westside Story, Light in the Piazza plus many more memorable musical scores from iconic to contemporary theater and movies.

**There will be a 20-minute intermission with wine-tasting from local wineries throughout our region (included in the price of admission).

Individual Tickets range from $32 to $55 and are on sale now at the Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at HarrisCenter.net. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime.