The Music Center To Provide Purchase Access To RBG Documentary

The Music Center today announced the opportunity for Angelenos to purchase the Emmy-winning documentary, RBG, which details the life of America's foremost champion of gender equality, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away on September 18, 2020.

Just re-released by Magnolia Pictures, the documentary was directed and produced by Betsy West and Julie Cohen and co-produced by Storyville Films and CNN Films. RBG is available for purchase for $6.99 on The Music Center Offstage, beginning on Friday, September 25, 2020. This version of the film includes access to a long-form Q&A with the directors from earlier this past summer. Proceeds benefit the ACLU's Women's Rights Project, founded by Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 1972, and The Music Center. Filmed when U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was 85, RBG details the unique personal journey of her rise to the nation's highest court. The film explores her life, lengthy and important legal legacy and her status as an unexpected pop culture icon.

Featuring extensive interviews with and footage of Ginsburg, RBG also includes commentary and stories from the Ginsburg family, NPR's legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg, Gloria Steinem, Republican Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah and President Clinton, who nominated Ginsburg to the Supreme Court in 1993, among others. Known for her trailblazing work for women's rights, the octogenarian "rock star" earned the nickname "Notorious RBG" as millennials extolled her virtues on Twitter and Tumblr, stocking up on RBG tee-shirts and tote bags and creating a phenomenon. The documentary filmed Ginsburg her in her office, on vacation with her family and working out with her personal trainer, while delving into the dramatic stories of the clients she represented as a young lawyer arguing before the Supreme Court in the 1970s. At that time, it was legal to discriminate on the basis of sex. Ginsburg's brilliant legal strategy resulted in five groundbreaking rulings that made great strides towards putting women and men on an equal footing before the law. Ginsburg's successful legacy and determined actions were rooted in her approach to sexism and adversity with formidable legal skills to fight for justice for women for more than five decades. Her steadfast commitment, not only for gender equality but for democratic institutions that protect the rights of all citizens, remains an indelible part of American history.

"While small in stature and soft in voice, Justice Ginsburg was a powerhouse in brains and brawn. She not only equated women's rights with human rights, but also helped defeat discrimination for all at home and in the workplace. All of us have much to thank this pioneer for ensuring the freedoms and liberties America offers are equal under the law," said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO, The Music Center. "Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a beacon of light who worked tirelessly to right the wrongs in our society. We are thrilled to help audiences learn more about her story with the re-release of this film."

For more information and to purchase the film, visit musiccenter.org/rbg

