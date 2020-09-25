The Music Center Presents INSIDE LOOK: Ballet Hispanico at 50

Tune in Monday, October 12, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.

The Music Center is partnering with Ballet Hispánico to premiere a special presentation during Latinx Heritage Month on The Music Center Offstage, the organization's digital platform that offers newly curated programming, including the commission and presentation of original artwork. As part of Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center, The Music Center's INSIDE LOOK: Ballet Hispánico at 50 will feature performance excerpts from the company's repertory, including Línea Recta and Tiburones by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Con Brazos Abiertos by Michelle Manzanales and Club Havana by Pedro Ruiz. Highlighting dance engagement and commentary with company members, this interactive exploration will provide viewers insight into the connections, choreography and history of Latin American dance, music and culture with a bonus merengue dance lesson for viewers.



In collaboration with the Company's first digital foray for its Performances for Young People program, The Music Center's INSIDE LOOK: Ballet Hispánico at 50 will also offer a unique learning opportunity for younger audiences. Visitors to The Music Center Offstage will find an accompanying curriculum guide available for download. Additionally, middle and high school students from school districts across Los Angeles County will tune in the following day during class time as part of The Music Center's Education programming to provide students with models of artistic excellence that inspire them to engage with dance and movement, diverse perspectives and the creative process.



The Music Center's INSIDE LOOK: Ballet Hispánico at 50 is programmed by TMC Arts, The Music Center's programming arm, for its dedicated series of online dance programs. INSIDE LOOK presentations give dance lovers the opportunity to enjoy and engage with significant works from some of the world's most prestigious ballet and contemporary dance artists.



Closed captioning is available for the deaf and hard-of-hearing viewers.



WHO:

From its grassroots origins as a dance school and community-based performing arts troupe, Ballet Hispánico has grown into a world-class institution. Based in New York City, the Company is celebrating its 50th anniversary of exploring Latinx cultures through innovative dance. Ballethispanico.org

WHERE: musiccenter.org

PREMIERES: Monday, October 12, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.



MORE INFO: Visit musiccenter.org for details.

Photo Credit: Paula Lobo

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You