The Music Center Launches PLAY ON THE PLAZA

The Music Center welcomes the public to the "Plaza for All" as the newly renovated space is transformed into a giant, weekend hangout offering visitors the chance to join, move and play on the fourth Saturday in March, April and May. Play on the Plaza!, a TMC Arts program, is a new series that offers free fun, games and activities on the redesigned Music Center Plaza, creating a casual gathering space for families, friends and kids.



Saturday, March 28, 2020*

11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Spring is in the air as March's Play on the Plaza! features classic Looney Tunes cartoons playing on giant LED screens, multiple lawn games such as Jenga, Connect 4, Cornhole and Ladder Toss, plus a photo booth and giant inflatable rainbow; splashing in The Music Center fountain is highly encouraged.

Three featured activities include:

Hello Critter Goat Yoga sessions at 11:00 a.m., Noon, 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Led by certified yoga instructors, Nigerian Dwarf goats roam the class as participants inadvertently create playgrounds for the little goats to jump on, trot under and crawl through as various yoga postures are held by class attendees. The playful antics and gentle manner of these adorable critters open hearts, widen smiles and deepen stretches throughout each practice.

Bob Baker Marionette Theater and A Springtime Spectacular on Strings! perform at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

The L.A. institution has delighted audiences of all ages with its puppetry and theatrical experiences for 57 years. This new show on The Music Center Plaza brings the sights and sounds of the season as Mama and Papa Goat provide a song-filled peak into a wondrous world of flora and fauna.

Art-making Workshops led by Ana Miro from the Artsy Wagon and Joan Harrison

Free art workshops teach participants how to craft a butterfly magnet and a floral crown to keep and take home; craft supplies and materials are provided.

Saturday, April 25, 2020*

11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

In conjunction with Grand Park's Our L.A. Voices, the April edition of Play on the Plaza! will offer free opportunities for the public to play games, listen to music and make art. The event will also unveil a newly commissioned art filter for the Plaza's giant LED screens. Developed in collaboration with yU+co, a Hollywood-based digital design studio, the interactive software will create "living art" as the movements and actions of Plaza visitors will become reflected on the LED screens in the style of an L.A.-based artist. Program details to be announced.

This free public event is open to all ages. No outside alcohol is permitted on The Music Center Plaza. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Please check musiccenter.org for a list of prohibited items on the Plaza.

Visit musiccenter.org/pop for more information about all celebratory events.*Schedule and artists subject to change.





