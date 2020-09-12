Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Muckenthaler Center Presents Drive-In Concerts Every Thursday

The next event, Bettman & Halpin: Drive-in Concert, takes place this week on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

Sep. 12, 2020  
The Muckenthaler Center presents drive-in concerts every Thursday on the Muck Lawn.

Gates Open 6pm, Concert Starts 7:30pm

The price for the event is $30/car,

Bettman & Halpin combine high-energy upbeat bluegrass inspired compositions, beautiful ballads, soaring vocals, and groovy feel-good songs that audiences will be singing in their heads for weeks thereafter.

Learn more at https://themuck.org/programing/2020-09-24.



