The Michelle Danner Acting Studio Re-Opens with In-Person Classes

The 8-week program is now $475 (regularly $545).

The Michelle Danner Acting Studio has reopened-with health and safety measures being implemented: They will offer live in-person classes at a reduced rate valid through September 12th. The 8-week program is now $475 (regularly $545).

IN PERSON LIVE ACTING CLASSES AT THE SANTA MONICA LOCATION

*Acting technique Auditioning for Film and TV On Camera*

Learn the best acting techniques for film acting & auditioning.

SATURDAY 11 am - 2 pm WITH LISA

MONDAY 6 pm - 9 pm WITH JULIAN

TUESDAY 6 pm - 9 pm WITH JULIAN

THURSDAY 6 pm - 9 pm WITH DEREK (improv for the camera)

*Improvisation workout*

Get out of your own head through fun improvisational games and exercises.

Thursday 6 pm - 9 pm

*SCENE STUDY based on Uta Hagen acting Technique Level 1*

Uta Hagen's technique emphasizes realism above all else. Substitution or Transference allows the actor to change out their own experiences and emotional recollections for the given circumstances of the scene. You will have the opportunity to apply it to scene work.

Wednesday 6 pm - 9 pm - starting on Sept 16th

*MAKE YOUR SHORT MOVIE*

Produce one or two short films which can also be used for your demo reel as well as submission to film festivals, and, a student showcase at Cinema at the Edge yearly film festival. The class is structured into 5 parts: Cinema History, Writing, Pre-production, Production, and Post-production Film equipment will be provided by the instructor and the school. You will need to do 2 hours outside of class time to rehearse with a partner each week.

SATURDAY 11 am - 2 pm (IN PERSON) & SUNDAY 11 am - 1 pm (VIA ZOOM) -- 8 weeks intensive - 2 times a week

STARTING Sept 12th and Sept 13th

*LEARN SELF TAPE AUDITION TECHNIQUE LEVEL 1*

Every actor needs to know how to self-tape. The ability to self-tape an audition has allowed actors from anywhere in the country and the world to be considered for projects that are casting in Hollywood and elsewhere Each week you will be given a selection of scenes and genres to shoot and share with your online class.

TUESDAY 6 pm - 9 pm

*ACTING DEMO REELS | CREATE YOUR REEL*

A great demo reel, like a great head-shot, can help you get an audition. You will receive 2 fully produced, edited, color graded 30-second scenes.

*Meisner acting technique LEVEL 1 AND LEVEL 2*

You will learn the foundation of Sanford Meisner: exercises in repetition independent activities, emotional preparation & scene work.

Wednesday 6 pm - 9 pm

**To ensure the health and safety of everyone the following precautions will be implemented:

Students will:

1-Wear a mask/ bandana at all times (except when on stage as provided below).

2-Sit at least 6 feet apart (Our theaters offer wide and open spaces perfect for social distancing)

3-When performing a scene or being on camera, students will be able to remove their mask but will have a huge see-through plastic divider placed between them and their acting partner.

4-Wash hands before entering the theaters and during breaks. Theater chair armrests and doorknobs etc.. are cleaned before the start of each class and during lunch breaks.

Call when you have a chance TO see what acting classes best fit you. Call 310-392-0815 or email us at actingclass@michelledanner.com

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You