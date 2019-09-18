The Mayfair Hotel Presents Golden-Era Art Exhibit

Iconic hip-hop photographer Danny Hastings will be exhibiting a collection of his photographs and album covers at the Mayfair Hotel (1256 W 7th St) in Los Angeles, CA located inside their Regime Contemporary Art Gallery. Curated by Jason Freed from Substance Art Collective and Regime Contemporary, the gallery will open on October 3rd and be home to the collection through October 21st. The crown jewel of The Golden-Era exhibit will be the unveiling of a sculpted version of the NAS "I Am..." album cover to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the album's release. The sculpture was done by Dave Cortes is based on the original album cover concept art and then re-created in 16-inch size in 24 Carat Gold. The piece will be unveiled for the first time at the grand opening of The Golden-Era exhibit, along with signed limited edition prints.

Danny Hastings is the legendary New York City Photographer behind several classic Hip Hop album covers. Hastings' love for photography started in the early '90s and lead him to shoot over 150 album covers and direct more than 50 music videos. He has been listed in Complex Magazine as one of the 15 rap photographers every rap fan should know. His most notable work includes "Enter the Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers", Big Pun's "Capital Punishment", NAS' "I Am...", and Eminem's "Slim Shady" special edition cover just to name a few. Hastings was part of the last wave of traditional analog photographers. He developed all his film and printed all his negatives. His work in the 90s was embraced by every signed Hip Hop artist dropping music at the time. Today Hastings has over 40,000 negatives and is ready to open a treasure chest that would be replete with never before seen images and commentaries behind Hip-Hop's most prominent records.

ABOUT THE MAYFAIR HOTEL:

The Mayfair Hotel - a historic 1926 hotel located in the emerging

Westlake neighborhood of Downtown Los Angeles - unveiled a top-to-bottom renovation in July 2018 which reinterpreted its authentic early 20th-century character with distinctly Los Angeles style and substance. This fusion of nostalgic authenticity with contemporary edge creates an inclusive destination that is as casually sophisticated as it is thoughtfully provocative. It sparks creativity, ignites passions and faithfully pays homage to the hotel's Roaring Twenties roots while delivering an electric vibe that blurs the lines between art and experience.

Managed by award-winning, nationally recognized operator Crescent

Hotels & Resorts, the reenergized Mayfair Hotel is one of the city's

newest social hubs, offering art and music programming with a distinct Los Angeles touch. The Mayfair provides multi-faceted dining and bar options, including M Bar located in the lobby lounge, Library Bar and the hotel's signature restaurant, Eve DTLA. Los Angeles-based talent management group Regime 72 is curating and managing the entertainment experience, with a high frequency of artists performing at the hotel each week. Enhanced amenities include the exposed brick-walled ballroom, where the first Academy Awards after-party was held, a newly constructed podcast studio, an intimate writer's room and an art gallery featuring curated art available for purchase. A fitness center and large outdoor pool located off the third floor will open in 2019. The Mayfair Hotel experience is not about exclusivity, but rather inclusivity, positioning the property as a living room for guests and locals alike.

36 Chambers ALC is a lifestyle company that specializes in music, fashion and art. With these three principles, we seek artists and products that are on the forefront of culture, consciousness, and creativity.

Drawing from diverse sources of inspiration from around the world and infusing them with hip-hop street culture, we strive to present a mix of products and experiences that are sure to fit in today's marketplace.

For ethical reasons, 36 Chambers does not use any animal leather or animal by-products... 36 Chambers was created by RZA and Mustafa Shaikh in 2016.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You