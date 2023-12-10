The Major Hope Foundation Brings A MAJOR DAY OF HOPE to Los Angeles

The Hope Foundation will facilitate random "Drops of Hope" pop-up events throughout LA County, including free grocery purchases, free gas purchases, free donations of socks and footwear as well as volunteer opportunities for community cleanup and city beautification projects.

Random Drops of Hope will commence in East LA and continue through LA County on December 28, 2023 from 10:00am - 2:00pm.

The day of service will end with a LIVE in-person activation including a one-on-one conversation with Founder MAJOR. & a sneak peek of the MAJOR. HOPE Experience at local community shop at Hilltop 4427 W. Slauson Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90043.

For more information on the MAJOR. HOPE Experience, click here.

East LA

Free Groceries - Together with TV Personality Rosie Rivera

Superior Market

3600 E Cesar Chavez Ave, Los

Angeles, CA 90063

Mexican American TV personality (I Love Jenni, Rica, Famosa, Latina) author (My Broken Pieces), businesswoman (former CEO Jenni Rivera Enterprises) and Christian minister Rosie Rivera. https://www.sistersamalia.com/

DTLA

Free Socks & Footwear - Together with Youth Activist Khloe Thompson

Tween philanthropist Khloe Thompson is the founder of Khloe Kares, a nonprofit organization that distributes "Kare Bags" filled with toiletries and necessities to Los Angeles' homeless community.

Beverly Hills

Hope Drops - Together with multiple celebrities

427 N Crescent Dr,

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Hollywood

City Clean Up

South LA

Free Gas + Free Groceries

Carson

ABOUT MAJOR. HOPE FOUNDATION & A MAJOR. DAY OF HOPE:

MAJOR.HOPE INC. is a social action initiative founded by GRAMMY-nominated artist, actor, and humanitarian - Major. Commonly referred to as the "hope dealer," MAJOR. has established MAJOR.HOPE INC. (501c3) as a foundational vehicle to creatively amplify hope in a world triggered by perpetual trial and tragedy. MAJOR. endeavors to fulfill this charge through entertainment, civic engagement, community development, youth enrichment, philanthropy, and many more fun, unique, creative means.

https://www.nowthatsmajor.com/

https://www.majorhopefoundation.org