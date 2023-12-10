Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

The Major Hope Foundation Brings A MAJOR DAY OF HOPE to Los Angeles

Random Drops of Hope will commence in East LA and continue through LA County on December 28, 2023 from 10:00am - 2:00pm.

By: Dec. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival
All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 2 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Audra McDonald Will Be Grand Marshal of 2024 Rose Parade Photo 3 Audra McDonald Will Be Grand Marshal of 2024 Rose Parade
Review: 70, GIRLS, 70 at Lonny Chapman Theatre Photo 4 Review: 70, GIRLS, 70 at Lonny Chapman Theatre

The Major Hope Foundation Brings A MAJOR DAY OF HOPE to Los Angeles

The Hope Foundation will facilitate random "Drops of Hope" pop-up events throughout LA County, including free grocery purchases, free gas purchases, free donations of socks and footwear as well as volunteer opportunities for community cleanup and city beautification projects.

 Random Drops of Hope will commence in East LA and continue through LA County on December 28, 2023 from 10:00am - 2:00pm.

The day of service will end with a LIVE in-person activation including a one-on-one conversation with Founder MAJOR. & a sneak peek of the MAJOR. HOPE Experience at local community shop at Hilltop 4427 W. Slauson Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90043. 

For more information on the MAJOR. HOPE Experience, click here.

East LA

Free Groceries - Together with TV Personality Rosie Rivera
Superior Market
3600 E Cesar Chavez Ave, Los
Angeles, CA 90063

Mexican American TV personality (I Love Jenni, Rica, Famosa, Latina) author (My Broken Pieces), businesswoman (former CEO Jenni Rivera Enterprises) and Christian minister Rosie Rivera. https://www.sistersamalia.com/

DTLA

Free Socks & Footwear - Together with Youth Activist Khloe Thompson

Tween philanthropist Khloe Thompson is the founder of Khloe Kares, a nonprofit organization that distributes "Kare Bags" filled with toiletries and necessities to Los Angeles' homeless community.

Beverly Hills

Hope Drops - Together with multiple celebrities
427 N Crescent Dr,
Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Hollywood

City Clean Up

South LA

Free Gas + Free Groceries
Carson

ABOUT MAJOR. HOPE FOUNDATION & A MAJOR. DAY OF HOPE:

MAJOR.HOPE INC. is a social action initiative founded by GRAMMY-nominated artist, actor, and humanitarian - Major. Commonly referred to as the "hope dealer," MAJOR. has established MAJOR.HOPE INC. (501c3) as a foundational vehicle to creatively amplify hope in a world triggered by perpetual trial and tragedy. MAJOR. endeavors to fulfill this charge through entertainment, civic engagement, community development, youth enrichment, philanthropy, and many more fun, unique, creative means.

https://www.nowthatsmajor.com/
https://www.majorhopefoundation.org

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Review: DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL at Kirk Douglas Theatre Photo
Review: DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL at Kirk Douglas Theatre

Dog Man: The Musical is a fun, goofy musical romp running through January 7th at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. This bright, happy show is almost solely aimed at children, and what a wonderful thing that is.

2
The Road Theatre Company Presents The West Coast Premiere Of MERCURY Photo
The Road Theatre Company Presents The West Coast Premiere Of MERCURY

THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, announce the second show of its 2023-2024 Season, the West Coast premiere of MERCURY, written by Steve Yockey (“The Flight Attendant,” “Dead Boy Detectives”) and directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky (Steve Yockey's Reykjavík, Through the Eye of A Needle).

3
The Vagrancy Announces Leadership Transition And New Associate Artistic Director Charlotte Photo
The Vagrancy Announces Leadership Transition And New Associate Artistic Director Charlotte Gulezian

The Vagrancy, a critically acclaimed and award-winning theatre company with chapters in Los Angeles and Michigan, is pleased to announce an artistic leadership transition.

4
Jeremy Wein Presents The World Premiere Of BRUSHSTROKE By John Ross Bowie This January Photo
Jeremy Wein Presents The World Premiere Of BRUSHSTROKE By John Ross Bowie This January

'BRUSHSTROKE' by John Ross Bowie, starring James Urbaniak & Malcolm Barrett, premieres at the Odyssey Theatre in West Los Angeles. Presented by Jeremy Wein.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James Are Getting Ready to Return to DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James Are Getting Ready to Return to DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
MJ in Los Angeles MJ
Pantages Theatre (12/20-1/28)
Darryl Maximilian Robinson Recalls His 1984 Captain Hook In 'Peter Pan' At Enchanted Hills Playhouse in Los Angeles Darryl Maximilian Robinson Recalls His 1984 Captain Hook In 'Peter Pan' At Enchanted Hills Playhouse
The Excaliber Shakespeare Company Los Angeles Archival Project (11/25-12/24)PHOTOS
A Faery Hunt Enchanted Adventure in Los Angeles A Faery Hunt Enchanted Adventure
Crestwood Hills Park (1/07-1/07)
Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical in Los Angeles Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall (12/19-12/24)
Cabaret in Los Angeles Cabaret
Coachella Valley Repertory (1/24-2/04)
Girl From the North Country in Los Angeles Girl From the North Country
Pantages Theatre (5/14-6/02)
Time for Three in Los Angeles Time for Three
Smothers Theatre (1/30-1/30)
The Rite of Spring & common ground[s] in Los Angeles The Rite of Spring & common ground[s]
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (2/09-2/09)
Clue in Los Angeles Clue
Ahmanson Theatre (7/30-8/25)
Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar ¡Viva Mexico! ¡Viva America! in Los Angeles Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar ¡Viva Mexico! ¡Viva America!
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (3/23-3/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You