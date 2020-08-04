The METHOD FEST Independent Film Festival Pops Up For A Special Drive In Experience At Westfield Fashion Square 

The festival will take place over two consecutive weekends starting on August 21.

The Method Fest Independent Film Festival, known for its dedication to showcasing the art of acting, announced today a special rooftop drive- in experience hosted at Westfield Fashion Square in Sherman Oaks, CA. For the first time, the festival will take place over two consecutive weekends starting on August 21st through the 23rd and August 26th through the 30th.

The eight day after dark drive-in movie experience will feature films in a wide variety of film genres, including world premieres and US premieres. The Fashion Square Covid-19-safe outdoor food court will be open every night till 7pm for the audiences in attendance. Additional on-site food options will be announced soon.

Spring of last year saw the successful return of The Method Fest Independent Film Festival after a nine-year absence from the LA cinema scene, only for its 2020 edition to be sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic after a portion of this year's program was announced. In searching for outdoor, socially distanced screening possibilities, Franken was introduced to The Big Pictures founder Scott Tallal of Malibu, who put Franken on to Westfield Fashion Square, which has hosted rooftop numerous screenings in the past. During the weeklong program, a new version of which will be announced shortly, two films will screen simultaneously on separate screens on the west and east parking areas atop Westfield Fashion Square, for a total of four features screening each night. Sound will be delivered via car radio.

Festival supporters include Stella Artois, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Defiance Fuel, and Continental Kitchen. For more information on the festival and how to purchase tickets or make reservations in advance visit: filmfreeway.com/TheMethodFestIndependentFilmFestival/tickets

