The Los Angeles Philharmonic's SOUND/STAGE Debuts LOVE IN THE TIME OF COVID

LOVE IN THE TIME OF COVID will be presented on Friday, September 25, at 10am and be narrated by María Valverde.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic's SOUND/STAGE media project, an online compendium of concert films, debuts Friday, September 25, at 10am with "Love in the Time of COVID." This first episode will be narrated in Spanish by actress María Valverde, wife of LA Phil Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel.

As previously announced, the debut episode features J'Nai Bridges and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, led by Dudamel, performing one of Peter Lieberson's Neruda Songs: "Amor mio, si muero y tú no mueras." The performance also includes George Walker's Lyric for Strings, and Gustav Mahler's Adagietto from his Symphony No. 5.

Each SOUND/STAGE concert film is accompanied by additional artistic content to provide context to the individual pieces and broader concert themes. "Love in the Time of COVID" includes online a playlist from Bridges and an interview in which the singer discusses returning to the stage and promoting the work of African American composers. Bridges' performance of songs by Florence Price will be released alongside the third episode of SOUND/STAGE, "Power to the People!" Further supporting content is provided in the form of a set of poems, Love Poems in Quarantine, written by playwright and 2006 MacArthur Fellowship recipient Sarah Ruhl.

"Love in the Time of COVID" was made possible by the generous support of Diane and David Paul. All programs are offered for free with donations encouraged. The concert will be broadcast at a later date by Classical KUSC.

All SOUND/STAGE performances were filmed outdoors at the Hollywood Bowl under strict adherence to public health guidelines, with all performers maintaining social distance.

PROGRAMMING INFORMATION:

Love in the Time of COVID

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

María Valverde, narrator

J'Nai Bridges, mezzo-soprano

LIEBERSON Neruda Songs: "Amor mio, si muero y tú no mueras"

WALKER Lyric for Strings

MAHLER Adagietto from Symphony No. 5

Includes an interview with J'Nai Bridges, a playlist from Bridges, and poems by Sarah Ruhl

Support for this episode is provided by Diane and David Paul.

Additional programming information for upcoming episodes will be announced.

WHEN:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2020, 10AM

WHERE:

﻿laphil.com/soundstage

