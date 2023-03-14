Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Late Paul Sorvino Honored With Special Award During Jonathan Baker's Oscar Viewing Party

Brooklyn born Paul Sorvino has appeared in nearly 200 films, a variety of television shows, and Broadway productions.

Mar. 14, 2023  

The Late Paul Sorvino Honored With Special Award During Jonathan Baker's Oscar Viewing Party

E! founder and fellow Brooklynite Larry Namer presented the 2023 Icon Award honoring Paul to his widow Dee Dee Sorvino. The FRFF Icon Award was presented prior to the official telecast, which sadly overlooked the actor in its "in memoriam" segment.

Brooklyn born Paul Sorvino has appeared in nearly 200 films, a variety of television shows, and Broadway productions. Best known for his portrayal of tough guys, Sorvino portrayed Paul Cicero in Goodfellas, police chief Captain Edelson in Cruising, and Detective Phil Cerrato on Law and Order. He also played such memorable characters as Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone's Nixon, Fulgencio Capulet in Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet and Lips Manlis in Warren Beatty's Dick Tracy. Most recently, he starred in the critically acclaimed TV series Godfather of Harlem. An operatic tenor and a man of many talents, he has performed at Lincoln Center and is an internationally known sculptor. He was the founder of the Paul Sorvino Asthma Foundation. Sorvino received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2018 Mr. & Miss India America Pageant & Elite Awards. He was the father of three adult children Mira, Amanda, and Michael, along with five grandchildren.

Photo Credit: Nelson Shen: Gotham Chandna, Dee Dee Sorvino, Larry Namer, Nicole Muj






