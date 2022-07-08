The LA Phil Announces Winemaker Wednesdays & Sunday Market Tastings Schedule at the Hollywood Bowl

The Los Angeles Philharmonic announces the return of Winemaker Wednesdays and Sunday Market Tastings for the 2022 summer season at the Hollywood Bowl. This offering from Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine provides visitors an opportunity to participate in tastings of wines hand-selected by Caroline Styne, named Outstanding Restaurateur of the Year 2018 by the respected James Beard Foundation.

"I'm so thrilled to be back in action with our Wednesday and Sunday Market tasting series at the Hollywood Bowl. I love being able to bring local winemakers, brewers and wine professionals together with our guests, face to face, to enhance the overall food and wine experience at the Bowl," says Styne.

The complimentary wine tasting series began on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in the Plaza Marketplace at the Box Office Plaza. The series continues on July 10, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:30PM, and includes celebrated vintners and wine professionals Graham Tatomer, Angela Osborne, Piper Overbaugh, Jeremy Garber, Kristin Olszewski, Jeff Fisher, Maeve Decouvelaere, Keith Fox, Jim Knight, Sarah Jenks and Marin Preske. Wines featured in the tastings are available for purchase at the Plaza Marketplace and other select Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine locations.

Winemaker Wednesday Series Schedule:

Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Tasting 6-8PM:

Wine tasting with wine professional Maeve Decouvelaere, Kermit Lynch Wine Imports

Concert at 8PM:

Dudamel and Paris Opera Ballet

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Tasting 6-8PM:

Wine tasting with winemaker Angela Osborne, Grace Wine Company

Concert at 8PM:

Tribute to Frank Sinatra & Peggy Lee

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Tasting 6-8PM:

Wine tasting with wine professional Piper Overbaugh, Springboard Wine Company

Concert at 8PM:

Sheryl Crow

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Tasting 6-8PM:

Wine tasting with winemaker Jeff Fisher, Habit Wines

Concert at 8PM:

Trombone Shorty's Voodoo Threauxdown

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Tasting 6-8PM:

Wine tasting with wine professional Jeremy Garber of Garber & Co

Concert at 8PM:

Black Movie Soundtrack IV

Sunday Market Tasting Series Schedule:

Sunday, July 10, 2022

Tasting 5:30-7:30PM:

Wine tasting with wine professional Keith Fox and Grapevine Wine Company

Concert at 7:30PM:

Kinky Boots

Sunday, July 17, 2022

Tasting 6:00-8:00PM:

Beers from Stone Brewing

Concert at 8PM:

Dudamel - Wagner, The Valkyries

Sunday, July 24, 2022

Tasting 5-7PM:

Calidad Beer

Concert at 7PM:

A.R. Rahman - KCRW Festival

Sunday, July 31, 2022

Tasting 5:30-7:30PM:

Wine tasting with Jim Knight, owner Jellyroll Wines

Concert at 7:30PM:

a-ha with Orchestra

Sunday, August 7, 2022

Tasting 5-7PM:

Wine tasting with winemaker Graham Tatomer, Tatomer Wines

Concert at 7PM:

Polo & Pan -KCRW Festival

Sunday, August 14, 2022

Tasting 5-7PM:

Wine tasting with wine professional Sarah Jenks, Regal Wine Company

Concert at 7PM:

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats | Durand Jones & The Indications

Sunday, August 21, 2022

Tasting 5-7PM:

Kristen Olszewsky, founder, Nomadica Wines

Concert at 7PM:

Flying Lotus and Hiatus Kaiyote with Orchestra

Sunday, August 28, 2022

Tasting 4:30-6:30PM:

Offshoot Beer Co. and Allagash Brewing Company

Concert at 6:30PM:

Smooth Summer Jazz: George Benson and Boney James with Lalah Hathaway

Sunday, September 4, 2022

Tasting 5:30-7:30PM:

Wine tasting with wine professional Marin Preske with Skurnik Wine Imports

Concert at 7:30PM:

Maestro of the Movies - Celebrating John Williams at 90

Please visit Hollywood Bowl for more information about the food and wine experiences available at the Hollywood Bowl.

One of the largest natural amphitheaters in the world, with a seating capacity of nearly 18,000, the Hollywood Bowl has been the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since its official opening in 1922 and plays host to the finest artists from all genres of music, offering something for everyone. It remains one of the best deals anywhere in Los Angeles; to this day, $1 buys a seat at the top of the Bowl for many classical and jazz performances. In June 2021, the Hollywood Bowl was awarded Amphitheater of the Decade at the 32nd Annual Pollstar Awards. It was also awarded the Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year award at the 31st Annual Pollstar Awards, an honor bestowed 14 previous times, as well as Top Amphitheater prize at the 2017 and 2018 Billboard Touring Awards. For millions of music lovers across Southern California, the Hollywood Bowl is synonymous with summer. Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine is presented by the Los Angeles Philharmonic in partnership with The Lucques Group and Sodexo Live!

Photo Credit: Suzanne Lanza