The ICG Announces The 24th Annual Emerging Cinematographer Awards Honorees

Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 honorees will roll over to this year's ECA event.

Feb. 23, 2021  

The International Cinematographers Guild has named 10 honorees for the 2021 Annual Emerging Cinematographer Awards, spotlighting promising cinematographers and providing crucial exposure needed to succeed in the film and television industry. Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 honorees will roll over to this year's ECA event, which will be held virtually in the fall of 2021.

The honorees, who have been selected from over 100 submissions, are:

Austin Scott Ahlborg, LOTUS
Andrew Aiello, Green Cobra
Jason Chau, Sting
Jac Cheairs, KENOBI: A Star Wars Fan Film
Morgan Gardiner, Molly Robber
Eric E. Hurt, Singularity
Allie Schultz, Your Monster
Gregor Tavenner, Pleasant Canyon
Michael Tedford, The Elder Scrolls: Legends - E3 Trailer 2019
Leonard P. Walsh ll, KINGSNAKE

Steven Poster, ASC, former National President of the ICG and Co-Chair of the ECA committee, said, "In this most unusual time, we made the difficult decision to postpone the Emerging Cinematographer Awards for one year. We felt that the honorees would not get the recognition they deserved during the pandemic. We are taking this opportunity, however, to announce the honorees and their short films because these talented cinematographers and directors deserve to be celebrated for the exceptional work they have created."

Jimmy Matlosz, Co-Chair of the Guild's ECA committee added, "Being that 2020 was a year of challenges for many families, groups and individuals, we are proud to keep the ECAs and our dedication to the art and craft of cinematography burning brightly. We look forward to honoring these talented cinematographers this year."

ICG's Emerging Cinematographer Awards give Local 600 members an opportunity to present themselves as directors of photography by submitting a short film with a running time of 30 minutes or less for consideration. The awards are open to any member of the Guild who is not already classified as a director of photography. The films are selected by a panel of ICG members from across the country and can be also be seen by a wider audience at selected film festivals throughout the year.

For more information about the ECAs go to www.ecawards.net or contact MaryAnne MacDougall at mmacdougall@icg600.com.


