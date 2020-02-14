The HCLAB Presents the 2nd Annual Old Play Reading Festival

The HCLAB Theatre Company and the Art of Acting Studio are proud to present its second annual Old Play Reading Festival, a twist on the concept of a "new" play festival that instead honors plays in the classic theatre canon. The festival features alumni, faculty, administration, and friends of the Art of Acting Los Angeles and Stella Adler Studio of Acting NYC communities.

The HCLAB will present the following three plays:

A Doll's House by Henrik Ibsen

Directed by Cristina Rambaldi

Saturday 2/15/20 @ 7pm

Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black and White by Alice Childress

Directed by Jesse Steccato

Sunday 3/1/20 @ 7pm

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof by Tennessee Williams

Directed by Johnny Yoder

Sunday 4//205 @ 7pm

Admission to the festival is free but reservations are encouraged, tickets available at tinyurl.com/oldplayfest2020.

THE Harold Clurman LABORATORY THEATER COMPANY is the Stella Adler Studio of Acting's/Art of Acting Studio's professional theater company. The Lab aims to produce socially relevant theater committed to the standards and ideals set out by Stella Adler, Harold Clurman and the Group Theater. The mission of the Lab is to provide the community, through theater and discussion, with a place of exploration and experimentation of what it means be a human being. Select production history: King Lear, Turn of the Screw (Ovation Recommended), Rocket to the Moon, Talking to Terrorists, Mercy Killers by Michael Milligan (Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2013, Fringe First Award), Muckrakers, Lebensraum by Israel Horovitz (off-Broadway, Ovation-Nominated in Los Angeles), Long Way Go Down by Zayd Dohrn (West Coast premiere, Ovation Award Nominee), Waiting for Lefty, Our Town by Thornton Wilder,





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You