The Grove Theatre Presents THE WIZARD OF OZ STORYBOOK SHOW

The Grove Theatre is excited to announce The Wizard of Oz Storybook Show on January 25th at 2:00 pm. This show, celebrating the land of Oz with Elaine Horn, nationally renowned Judy Garland impersonator, gives children the opportunity to enjoy the magic of the land of Oz on stage, as they are part of re-enacting the movie, while Ms. Horn moves through the 6' Oz pop-up book.

This show is great for kids of all ages...and their parents too!!

"I am very pleased and proud of Elaine's portrayal of my mother Judy Garland as "Dorothy", as well as closely portraying my mother in her early years at MGM. I highly recommend her to all of you. Although no one could ever top my mother's portrayal of "Dorothy", as far as I'm concerned never have I seen any portrayal of "Dorothy" as closely in appearance and manner as Elaine Horn." Joe Luft,

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling (909) 920-4343, by visiting The Grove box office or on our website at www.grovetheatre.com. The Grove Theatre is located at 276 E. Ninth Street, Upland, CA 91786.





