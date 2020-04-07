The Grove Theatre Announces Auditions For Disney's MOANA JR.

The Grove Theatre in Upland, CA announces auditions for their upcoming musical production of Disney's Moana JR.

This thrilling and heartwarming coming-of-age story follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. Moana and the legendary demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as both learn to harness the power that lies within. With empowering messages of bravery and selflessness, Moana JR. is sure to bring out the hero within each of us.

Producer- Sherry Kinison. Director- Christine Bowie.

ALL ROLES ARE OPEN. All ethnicities welcome.

REHEARSES in June and July

(ALL ROLES ages 9 to 18 years old. Proof of age required. (No actors under 9 years old).

Performances:

Saturday, July 11 - 2:00 pm

Saturday, July 11 - 7:29 pm

Sunday, July 12 - 2:00 pm

Friday, July 18 - 7:29 pm

Saturday, July 19 - 2:00 pm

Saturday, July 19 - 7:29 pm

Sunday, July 20 - 2:00 pm

Friday. July 25 - 7:00 pm

Saturday, July 25 - 2:00 pm

Saturday, July 25 - 7:29 pm

Sunday, July 26 - 2:00 pm

This is a non-Equity production and there is no pay. Looking for the following characters

Moana

The vibrant, tenacious, and optimistic daughter of Motunui's chief. She struggles to reconcile her father's plans for her to take over as the village chief with her own desires to voyage beyond the reef. Ultimately, Moana proves a compassionate and capable leader.

Gender: Female

Vocal range top: D5

Vocal range bottom: G3

Maui

A demigod and master wayfinder with charisma to spare and a reputation of being a trickster. Despite his hard exterior, Maui becomes a wonderful friend and mentor to Moana throughout their journey. This is an actor with great comic timing who can portray a larger-than-life personality through big gestures and high energy, making moments like "You're Welcome" true showstoppers.

Gender: Male

Vocal range top: B3

Vocal range bottom: G2

Chief Ancestors (1-3)

Chief Ancestors (1-3) are the three ancient leaders of Motunui. They guide Moana on her quest and narrate her story through speaking and singing solos. These ancestors should be animated storytellers who have excellent diction.

Vocal range top: A4

Vocal range bottom: G3

Gramma Tala

Moana's wise grandmother and the mother of Chief Tui. She is the village storyteller known for being eccentric and dancing to the beat of her own drum. A playful actor and singer who can balance comic timing in "Where You Are (Part 2)" with heartfelt sincerity in "Song of the Ancestors."

Gender: Female

Vocal range top: B4

Vocal range bottom: G3

Chief Tui

The proud leader of Motunui and Moana's father. He prioritizes the safety of his people and his family.

Gender: Male

Vocal range top: A#2

Vocal range bottom: E2

Sina

Moana's supportive mother. She is compassionate, perceptive, and strong-willed, and trusts her daughter to make the right decisions. Has both speaking and singing solos.

Gender: Female

Vocal range top: C#5

Vocal range bottom: C#4

Pua

Moana's fiercely loyal friend. Pua always supports Moana - even if it means facing her own fears. An actor who is also a confident singer who can make Pua's moments in "Where You Are (Part 2),""How Far I'll Go," and "We Know the Way (Finale)" stand out.

Vocal range top: C#5

Vocal range bottom: B3

Hei Hei

Moana's not-so-bright friend. Hei Hei is well- meaning, but naive. An actor who can portray Hei Hei's innocence and own both speaking and singing solos in "Where You Are (Part 2),""How Far I'll Go," and "We Know the Way (Finale)."

Vocal range top: C#5

Vocal range bottom: B3

Tamatoa

The vicious and egotistical giant crab who lives in Lalotai, the Realm of Monsters. Tamatoa enjoys gathering shiny baubles to add to an ever-growing collection. A self-centered crab with a keen sense of showmanship.

Vocal range top: B4

Vocal range bottom: B3

Ensemble

Ensemble roles include Ancestor Ensemble, Ocean Ensemble, Villagers (Dancers, Weavers, Fishers 1 & 2), Maui Ensemble, Monsters, Gate Monster, Left Claw, Right Claw, Shiny Ensemble, Te Fiti, Te Kā

Gender: Male & Female

AUDITION INFORMATION:

Please bring sheet music in your own key. 16 bars will be asked of a classic Disney song.

ACCOMPANIST WILL BE PROVIDED. Be prepared to "dance" and/or do "movement" if asked.

LOCATION/TIMES:

OPEN CALL: SATURDAY JUNE 6TH 10:00AM - 4:00 PM

CALLBACKS: MONDAY JUNE 8TH 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM

THE GROVE THEATRE

276 E Ninth St, Upland, CA 91786

PHONE: 909-920-4343





