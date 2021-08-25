The Group Rep Adds Performance Of FINDING MY LIGHT

The Group Rep is presenting Finding My Light, a new one-woman show written and starring Barbara Brownell, directed and developed by Jessica Lynn Johnson. The fundraiser is produced by Neil Thompson for the Group Rep. Barbara and her array of characters reveal how her love of light carried her through a difficult childhood, to Broadway and Hollywood stages and beyond, and helped illuminate the truth of her own existence that lay hidden in the shadows for 65 years. "It's not the cards you are dealt, but the attitude i??that makes all the difference."

Barbara Brownell began her performing career at five as Goldilocks. Eighteen years later she made it to Broadway in Play it Again Sam with Woody Allen and Diane Keaton. She also appeared Off-Broadway in The Ballad of Johnny Pot and at the Actor's Studio in King Lear. Films include "Going Home," "Someone to Watch Over Me," "Behind the Candelabra" and "The Master.TV roles have ranged from a Hooker in "Ironsides" to a nun in "Our House". Other TV credits include "Malcolm in the Middle," "LA Law," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show", "Mad Men' and "Grey's Anatomy." She has also had recurring roles on "Webster" and M*A*S*H.

As a proud member of the Group Rep theatre in North Hollywood, Barbara has had the opportunity to both act in and direct productions, winning the Broadway World Award in 2017 for Best Leading Actress, Los Angeles. She was also nominated for Broadway World Awards for directing in 2019 and for Performer of the Decade in 2020. Most recently, Barbara was seen on the Whitefire Theatre stage in the 2020 streamed holiday production, Winter Tales. In the end, however, the role that made her a star with her grandkids was as a featured player in the award-winning music video "Old Town Road" with Lil Nas X in 2019.

Finding My Light is Barbara's first solo show. As she has plunged into this new chapter in her performing career, the personal exploration has proved to be a challenging, but also wonderfully rewarding experience. Away from the stage, Barbara is very involved in the healing arts. She is a Certified Hypnotherapist and a Reiki Master. Barbara Brownell is trained EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique) and loves to do Angel Card Readings.

Theresa Ford and the Kenny Ford Band is the musical opening act. The Saturday, August 28th SOLD OUT! Show added Sunday, August 29th at 8:00 pm. Dessert reception to follow. Tickets are $25.00 and can be purchased in advance at thegrouprep.com. The current Covid protocol is posted on thegrouprep.com For information and reservations call 818.763.5990. Performance will take place in the new outdoor venue, The Yard at the Group Rep at the Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood 91601.