The Groundlings Theatre & School Presents Online Events With Jack Plotnick, Keith Powell & Leonard Robinson

The Groundlings Theatre and School is continuing to add to their slate of online programming with the addition of two special one-night-only lectures.

The classes will be conducted via Zoom and enrollment is now open. Tickets are $25.00 and can be purchased at https://www.groundlings.com/school/specialtywebinars

Thursday, June 25

6:30 - 8:00 p.m. PT

"How to Create a Web Series on a Shoestring Budget" with Keith Powell, moderated by Leonard Robinson

Keith Powell, star of NBC's 30 Rock, Actor, Director and Creator of the microbudget web series "Keith Broke His Leg," teaches you how to create a digital series on a shoestring budget. Moderated by Groundlings Main Company member Leonard Robinson (HBO's Insecure).

All proceeds raised from this class will benefit The Groundlings Diversity Scholarship Fund.

Tuesday, June 30

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. PT

Jack Plotnick's "Tips to Booking More Work That No One Is Telling You"

Jack Plotnick has been a working actor for over 25 years and has amassed over 120 IMDb acting credits. Now, he wants to teach you the same mindset that will lead to a long and prosperous career. Jack will teach you simple steps you can return to again and again to eliminate fear, doubt, negativity and how to cut out all those detrimental voices so damaging to an actor's psyche.

For more information on all of The Groundlings upcoming programming and to enroll in the classes, please visit www.groundlings.com.

