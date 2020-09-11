The Groundlings Presents The Reality Of Non-Reality Tv With Mayim Bialik and Julian Gant

The Online Discussion Will Take Place on September 22

In this special one-night-only event, Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory) joins her new Call Me Kat (Fox) co-star and Groundlings Main Company member Julian Gant (Good Girls) to discuss tips and tricks for auditioning, booking, and working on sitcoms. The discussion will be moderated by Groundlings Main Company member Lisa Schurga, followed by a Q&A with virtual attendees.

All proceeds from the event will benefit The Groundlings Theatre, the legendary, non-profit institution that has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, September 22 at 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. PT. The class will be conducted via Zoom. Enrollment is now open at https://purchase.groundlings.com/auxiliary/Reserve.aspx?p=10874. The event costs $15.00 and all proceeds will help support The Groundlings Theatre & School, which is a non-profit organization.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You