The Ford to Present 2022 LA Soundscapes - A Summer of Family Events

The Ford will present a celebration and discovery inspired by LA's culturally rich neighborhoods and communities. Each unique family event features artmaking, live performance, dancing, or listening with artists. These are daytime events, best for ages 3-11.

9AM: Gates open for pre-concert activities; 10:30AM: Show starts



SUNDAY, JUNE 26 at 10:30 AM

LA SOUNDSCAPES: KAYAMANAN NG LAHI

Kayamanan Ng Lahi-translated as treasures of our people-promotes cultural understanding and artistic expression through Philippine folk art and dance. In this family-friendly LA Soundscapes event, Kayamanan Ng Lahi explores the ideas of a new beginning represented by the universal symbol of the butterfly, featuring both traditional and contemporary Filipino dance, music, martial arts, poetry, and storytelling.

In addition, The Ford will be hosting San & Wolves Bakeshop, a vegan Filipino pop-up bakery based in Long Beach. They will be at The Ford before the Kayamanan Ng Lahi show. Ticketholders can pre-order a variety box full of vegan Filipino pastries from Friday, June 17, until Wednesday, June 22, through their website: sanandwolves.com. Quantities are limited.

Kayamanan Ng Lahi, translated as treasures of our people, is a Philippine folk art and dance organization based in Los Angeles. Founded in 1990, Kayamanan Ng Lahi's mission statement is to inspire transformation through cultural understanding and artistic expression so that we empower ourselves, our families and our communities, as well as enrich society. We are a family-oriented organization, providing opportunities for our members and audiences to learn and experience the richness and diversity of Philippine culture through dance, music, and song. We continue to discover and build bridges between our lives in America and our ancestral home in the Philippines; and we strive to do so with a deep appreciation of our heritage and with the intention to honor our ancestors, cultural bearers, and all those who came before.



SUNDAY, JULY 17 at 10:30 AM

LA SOUNDSCAPES: CHULITA VINYL CLUB

For the DJs of the Chulita Vinyl Club, sharing music is a way to celebrate together, and resist the erasure of culture. With chapters in California and Texas, members of the CVC are women, gender-non-conforming, non-binary, LGBTQ+ and self-identifying people of color who bring their own musical point of view to what they spin, ranging from '60s girl groups, riot grrrl and yé-yé pop to Tejano, Chicano oldies and Mexican punk. Join the Chulita Vinyl Club for a celebration of classic LA music.

Chulita Vinyl Club is made up of women, gender-non-conforming, non-binary, LGBTQ+ and self-identifying people of color. CVC launched in 2014, with the context of providing a safe space for empowerment, togetherness and to utilize music and vinyl as a form of resistance against the erasure of culture. Each Chulita identifies with their own identity. They are not to be classified as one nationality or culture. Within CVC, they individually identify with the following: Latinxs, Tejanxs, Chicanxs, Xicanx, Afro-Latinx and many more. The unifying denominator is that they come together over the belief that EL DISCO ES CULTURA, and they believe that is worth preserving and perpetuating.

CHAPTERS IN TEXAS AND CALIFORNIA: Austin, San Antonio, Rio Grande Valley (RGV), Los Angeles, Santa Ana, Bay Area, San Diego

IDENTIFICATION: Womxn of color and each Chulita identifies with their own identity, not to be classified as one nationality or culture (Latinas or Chicanas or Tejanas etc.) Within CVC, they individually identify with the following: Latinxs, Tejanxs, Chicanxs, Xicanx and more.

GENRES: There is no music genre policy in CVC as anything goes: '60s girl groups, yé-yé pop, garage girls, punk, indie pop, northern soul, new wave, post-punk, riot grrrl, Motown, ska, diy pop, punk rock, oi!, power pop, twee, Chicano oldies, '60s soul, pop, Chicano soul-dies, Tejano, Mexican rock, Mexican punk, Latino punk, rocksteady, dancehall reggae, good tunes, good tunes and good tunes.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 at 10:30 AM

LA SOUNDSCAPES: NONOSINA

Founded by Estella "Nonosina" Reid, Nonosina celebrates and honors Polynesian arts through music and movement as both a dance company and school. Artistic Director Tiana Nonosina Liufau, granddaughter of Reid, has been featured on So You Think You Can Dance? and created choreography for Disney's Moana. Join Nonosina in this opportunity to explore the music and dance of Polynesian cultures.

Tiana Nonosina is an accomplished drummer, musician and choreographer and a graduate of UCLA (World Arts & Culture department). Tiana has led Nonosina in cultural practice, protocol, competition and performance. Tiana is featured on the hit show So You Think You Can Dance as the Tahitian choreographer and was also the choreographer/motion curator for Disney's Moana and created content choreography for Disney on Ice & Wiiʻs Just Dance video game! Although those opportunities are amazing, Tiana credits her participation in the Heiva I Tahiti and leading Nonosina as the exhibition group for the Merrie Monarch and conducting cultural exchange to be the most meaningful to her. Tiana has taught dance & drum workshops as well as judged dance competitions in Tahiti, Japan, Okinawa, Australia, Hawaiʻi, France, Spain, Mexico and across the states. Tiana is a fierce but humble director that values cultural concept & protocol when approaching dance.



SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 at 10:30 AM

LA SOUNDSCAPES: BOB BAKER MARIONETTE THEATER: HOORAY LA!

The people and places of the City of Angels come to life in Bob Baker Marionette Theater's Hooray LA! First performed in 1981 for the Los Angeles Bicentennial and recently revived by the legendary puppeteers, the production features dozens of hand-crafted marionettes and brings us through the 1933 earthquake, the development of the freeways and so much more.

In 1963, Bob Baker and partner Alton Wood transformed a run-down scenic shop near downtown Los Angeles into a family entertainment institution: Bob Baker Marionette Theater. Named an official Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument in 2009, the Theater has served over ONE MILLION children with original shows ranging from Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker to a musical journey through the history of Los Angeles.

After Bob's passing in 2014 at the age of 90, the puppeteers and staff had to transition to being the stewards of both the past and the future of Bob's beloved theater. Each box that was packed and moved from our historic home at 1345 W. 1st Street to our new Theater in Highland Park carried a story of a puppeteer or fabricator who had contributed to the fabric of the Theater. From Morton Haack to John Leland, Tina Gainsboro to Ursula Heine... our Theater family numbers in the hundreds, if not thousands.

TICKETS & INFORMATON

Get up to two free kids' tickets with every full-priced ticket purchased (must be ordered at the same time). Tickets are $10 for adults and kids over 13. Tickets for The Ford are available online at www.theford.com.