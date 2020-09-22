Five pairings of in-depth conversation and live performance examine the future of arts in Los Angeles.

The Ford launches free online series "State Of LA!" Five pairings of in-depth conversation and live performance examine the future of arts in Los Angeles.

New digital series as part of The Ford's online season, hosted on Facebook and YouTube State of LA! gives audiences a chance to listen in on some of the County's most forward-looking creative collectives. Combining in-depth conversations and live performances, State of LA! offers a unique look at the culture makers, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders who are shaping the future of the arts in Los Angeles.

September 22, 2020 6:30pm

Moderated by ILY Magazine Editor-in-Chief Erika Ramirez, Sonic Solidarity brings Mija Management and Solidarity for Sanctuary founder Doris Muñoz and industry insider Geraldine Leibot together to discuss the contemporary state of Latinx sound in Los Angeles and the need for solidarity across identities and genres. The conversation is accompanied by performances from genre-bending artist UMI, Ambar Lucid, and Amindi.

October 6, 2020 6:30pm

Curated by the co-founders of the Spoken Literature Art Movement (S.L.A.M.), Matthew "Cuban" Hernandez and Alyesha Wise, Poetry, Now combines a panel discussion and dynamic performances to give audiences a snapshot of poetry in Los Angeles today. Participating artists include slam champion and Write Bloody author Buddy Wakefield, Da Poetry Lounge curator Jasmine Williams and youth justice advocate Justus Jones.

October 20, 2020 6:30pm

Curated by influential DJ and culture worker Sasha Ali (a.k.a. Miss Modular), Midnight in the Diaspora explores how L.A.-based artists either born outside the United States or working between more than one country are bringing a combination of global influences to bear on L.A.'s music and nightlife. This combination panel discussion and DJ set features Discostan's Arisha Fatima Haq, NTS DJ and Junkyard Jouvert producer Adam Cooper (a.k.a. foreigner) and creative producer Anita Herrera.

December 8, 2020 6:30pm

Young Queer L.A. will highlight queer folks of color who are coming together to reimagine the club scene through drag. Led by Alison M. De La Cruz, a multi-disciplinary theater artist, arts educator, and community organizer, panelists will reflect on how race, culture and place inform their artistic expression, while also discussing the intimate relationship between collectivity and freedom in queer communities.

