Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Film Actor's Launch House

Move-in day is July 1st

Jun. 13, 2021  
The Film Actor's Launch House

The Film Actors Launch House in Los Angeles is for actors ages 14 to 22. Create your film acting tools (headshot, resume, reel, etc.) with specialists. Be immersed in the pursuit film acting work at the best training center in LA. Over 25 Southern CA outings planned.

Move-in day is July 1st

Cast and Crew Universe is the company hub for the most innovative programs, services and resource sites designed to serve those in the film and theater industries.

Click HERE to learn more


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Kristin Stokes
Kristin Stokes
Tommy Kaiser
Tommy Kaiser
Mariah Rose Faith
Mariah Rose Faith

Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • SINK and MULCH UNDERGROUND Will Be Performed at Arts House in July
  • Back To Back Theatre To Join The National Performing Arts Partnership Framework
  • Rescheduled Season Confirmed For ARCHIMEDES WAR at Northcote Town Hall Arts Centr
  • Victorian Opera Cancels In-Theatre Performacnes of PARRWANG LIFTS THE SKY