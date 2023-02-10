Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Elite Theatre Company To Present THE MOORS in March

The play will run each weekend beginning Friday, March 3, 2023 and running through Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Feb. 10, 2023 Â 
The Elite Theatre Company To Present THE MOORS in March

The Elite Theatre Company will present The Moors - a play by Jen Silverman, directed by Kathleen Bosworth. The production runs for five weekends beginning March 3, 2023.

Two sisters and a dog live out their lives on the bleak English moors, dreaming of love and power. The arrival of a hapless governess and a moor-hen set all three on a strange and dangerous path. The Moors is a dark comedy about love, desperation, and visibility.

The play will run each weekend beginning Friday, March 3, 2023 and running through Sunday, March 26, 2023. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm, with a special Thursday performance on March 23rd at 8pm. Information at www.theelite.org.

The Elite Theater Company is located at 2731 Victoria Ave, Oxnard, CA 93035. Adult admission is $20.00 with discounts for Seniors, Students and Military at $17.00. Groups of 5 or more are at $10.00 each. Currently, only cash-transaction ticket sales at the door! No bills over $20 accepted.

While proof of vaccination is no longer required for audience members, we ask for cooperation, and request that unvaccinated audience members wear proper protective masks while inside the theater building. ALL volunteer staff and crew at The Elite Theatre Company must show proof of vaccination and boosters and will continue to wear masks for the protection of our audiences, staff, and artists; this policy shall remain in effect until further notice.

The Elite Theatre Company has been entertaining, educating, and enriching its audience since 1994. After 19 seasons at the Petit Playhouse in Oxnard's Historic Heritage Square, the theatre company moved to its present, larger venue at Channel Islands Harbor Fisherman's Wharf at the site of the old Maritime Museum, a facility that elevated our ability to produce the highest quality theater in Ventura County on its Main and South stages. The Elite Theatre Company is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, as well as a proud member of the Four-Star Theater Awards Committee and the alliance of Ventura County Theaters.




Christopher Wheeldons LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE North American Premiere is Coming to Segers Photo
Christopher Wheeldon's LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE North American Premiere is Coming to Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents the North American Premiere of Christopher Wheeldon's latest ballet Like Water for Chocolate from American Ballet Theatre for six performances from Wednesday, March 29 through Sunday, April 2.
Jade LeMac Releases Debut EP, CONSTELLATIONS Photo
Jade LeMac Releases Debut EP, CONSTELLATIONS
18-year-old Vancouver-based singer-songwriter Jade LeMac has released her debut EP, Constellations, out now via Arista Records. Listen to the EP in full now here. Watch the official video for new single 'Car Accident' here.
Review: Funny and Surprisingly Thoughtful RIDE THE CYCLONE Thrills at OCs Chance Theater Photo
Review: Funny and Surprisingly Thoughtful RIDE THE CYCLONE Thrills at OC's Chance Theater
Now having its California premiere at OC's Chance Theater in Anaheim through February 26, RIDE THE CYCLONE is a must-see, wonderfully odd, yet endearingly touching musical comedy that feels like a thoughtfully bonkers hybrid of The Breakfast Club and It's A Wonderful Life, with room for a dollop of Tim Burton-esque quirkiness.
KAT ROBICHAUDS MISFIT CABARET Returns to Los Angeles Photo
KAT ROBICHAUD'S MISFIT CABARET Returns to Los Angeles
Misfit Cabaretâ€™sÂ acclaimed musical variety show arrives forÂ two consecutive weekendsÂ at Hollywood Blvd.â€™s famousÂ Bourbon RoomÂ for two shows nightly (7:00Â andÂ 10:00 PM) onÂ February 24, 25Â andÂ March 3,Â 4.Â 

More Hot Stories For You


Jade LeMac Releases Debut EP, CONSTELLATIONSJade LeMac Releases Debut EP, CONSTELLATIONS
February 10, 2023

Today, 18-year-old Vancouver-based singer-songwriter Jade LeMac has released her debut EP, Constellations, out now via Arista Records. Listen to the EP in full now here. Watch the official video for new single 'Car Accident' here.
KAT ROBICHAUD'S MISFIT CABARET Returns to Los AngelesKAT ROBICHAUD'S MISFIT CABARET Returns to Los Angeles
February 10, 2023

Misfit Cabaretâ€™sÂ acclaimed musical variety show arrives forÂ two consecutive weekendsÂ at Hollywood Blvd.â€™s famousÂ Bourbon RoomÂ for two shows nightly (7:00Â andÂ 10:00 PM) onÂ February 24, 25Â andÂ March 3,Â 4.Â 
CAP UCLA's 2023 Spring Programs Kick Off With Shamel PittsCAP UCLA's 2023 Spring Programs Kick Off With Shamel Pitts
February 10, 2023

Â UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA)Â welcomes dancer-choreographer Shamel Pitts and the multidisciplinary artist collective TRIBE presenting their latest work Touch of RED on Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 at 8 pm in the Freud Playhouse.
HITTING NEW HEIGHTS With Mandy Gonzalez And Javier MuÃ±oz Announced At the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the ArtsHITTING NEW HEIGHTS With Mandy Gonzalez And Javier MuÃ±oz Announced At the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts
February 9, 2023

The Broadway stars ofÂ HamiltonÂ andÂ In the HeightsÂ will perform in Smothers Theatre at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts.Â 
ONCE to be Presented at Laguna Playhouse in MarchONCE to be Presented at Laguna Playhouse in March
February 9, 2023

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE will present the fourth show of its season, the Tony Award-winning musicalÂ ONCE,Â book by Edna Walsh,Â music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and MarkÃ©ta IrglovÃ¡, musical direction by Julia Hoffmann, choreography by Paula Hammons Sloan and directed by Steve Steiner.
share