The El Capitan Celebrates Disney 100 Years With A DISNEY 100 MOVIE MARATHON
Marathon will include Beauty and the Beast (1991), Aladdin (1992), The Lion King (1994) and Frozen.
Tickets are on sale now to see the Disney 100 Movie Marathon at The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on January 1, 2023. The marathon will include Beauty and the Beast (1991), Aladdin (1992), The Lion King (1994) and Frozen.
Tickets are $40 and include admission to all four films, an event credential with lanyard, 20oz bottled beverage, D100 popcorn container with popcorn and collectible print. Family packs are available for $120 and include four of each item.
The event starts at 12:00pm and tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved.
The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2212740®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FElCapitanTheatre.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/safetyinformation/
Disney's Beauty and the Beast (1991): Join brave, independent Belle on the adventure of a lifetime as she sets out to rescue her father---and discovers the enchanted castle of a mysterious beast. Enjoy this timeless tale overflowing with unforgettable characters and music you'll never forget, universally acclaimed as one of Walt Disney Animation Studios' finest features. Rated G.
Disney's Aladdin (1992): Aladdin, a street-smart commoner, pairs up with clever, confident Princess Jasmine to fight against the evil sorcerer Jafar and foil his plans of taking over the kingdom Along the way, Aladdin learns to believe in himself...with the help of a comical, shape-shifting Genie whose three wishes can change everything. Rated G.
Disney's The Lion King (1994): Disney's epic adventure follows the story of Simba, a feisty lion cub who "just can't wait to be king." Led astray by his ambitious Uncle Scar, Simba adopts a carefree lifestyle with his hilarious companions, Timon and Pumbaa, and forgets his regal responsibilities. But destiny calls and he must decide when the time is right to return to the Pride Lands and reclaim his place in the "Circle of life." Rated G.
Disney's Frozen: Fearless optimist Anna teams up with rugged mountain man Kristoff and his loyal reindeer Sven in an epic journey to find Anna's sister Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter. Encountering Everest-like conditions, mystical trolls and a hilarious snowman named Olaf, will the trio find Elsa in time to save Arendelle? Rated G.
About The El Capitan Theatre: The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney's Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after its restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture. For more information, ElCapitanTheatre.com.
More Hot Stories For You
December 2, 2022
New Village Arts (NVA), North County's cultural hub, will present playwright Jez Butterworth's masterful international Tony Award winning Best Play (2019) “The Ferryman” January 27-March 5, 2023 – in the first United States production after Broadway – and the first in the newly renovated and renamed Conrad Prebys Theatre at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center.
Nelson Aspen Returns to Los Angeles With WELCOME HOME
December 2, 2022
Nelson Aspen returns to Los Angeles for a pre-Oscars engagement of his new cabaret offering, Welcome Home, a celebration of his latest book, 'Your Home is Your Castle: Live Like an A-Lister in a Post Pandemic World.'
ArtsUP! LA World Premiere Of VOLUN-TEARS Opening Delayed
December 1, 2022
ArtsUP! LA has announced the world premiere of VOLUN-TEARS, a powerful play by Lester Probst, a Korean War Veteran, based on the true experiences of women who have suffered sexual harassment and sexual abuse in the United States Armed Forces.
Award-Winning Artists Celebrate the Continued Success of Education Through Music-Los Angeles at November Gala
December 1, 2022
Education Through Music-Los Angeles (ETM-LA), a 501(c)3 nonprofit, hosted their 17th Year Celebration Benefit Gala last night, the evening of Wednesday, November 30th, 2022 at the Skirball Cultural Center.
Ensemble Theatre Company Announces Very Special 'Family Day at ETC' Performance of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
December 1, 2022
Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) has announced the addition of a special performance of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, made possible by generous donations from Sara Miller McCune and the Léni Fund!