The Da Camera Society Announces Fall 2022 Programming Featuring Delirium Musicum & More

The Da Camera Society's Fall 2022 concerts will take place in LA's historic masterpiece of Gilded-Age architecture - the Pompeian Room of The Doheny Mansion.

Aug. 23, 2022  
The Da Camera Society is back! 2022 Fall concert season tickeets are on sale now.

Fall programming includes:

Sat., Sept. 10 | Delirium Musicum | 3pm & 5pm


Vibrant, immersive performance by a self-conducted 16-piece orchestra.
"Ferocious and rhythmically mesmerizing." Audience Choice Award Winner
- San Francisco Classical Voice

Sun., Oct. 9 | Miroslav Tadić and Yvette Holzwarth | 2pm & 4pm


Lively Balkan guitar and violin works by one of the world's foremost classical guitar composers.
"...a breakthrough guitarist who is extremely individualistic, devoted to adding new words,
phrases and dialects to the language of guitar."
- Guitar Player Magazine (USA)

Sat., Nov. 5 | Marisa Gupta | 2pm & 4pm


Intimate solo piano music played with consummate artistry.

Tickets and more information at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192789®id=9&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fq-r.to%2FDCSfallseason?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The Pompeian Room of the Doheny Mansion
Mount Saint Mary's University, Doheny Campus
10 Chester Place Los Angeles, CA 90007

Over the past 50 years, The Da Camera Society of Mount Saint Mary's University has featured an astounding breadth of artists in spectacular historic venues.

The Da Camera Society's Fall 2022 concerts will take place in LA's historic masterpiece of Gilded-Age architecture - the Pompeian Room of The Doheny Mansion. Open-air cheese and pairing receptions will follow the 4pm and 5pm showings on the grounds of Mount Saint Mary's University. Ticket prices range from $30-$115. Students may email dacamera@msmu.edu with a valid student ID for a discount code - a limited number are available.





