The Colony Theatre Announces Panic! And BarCinBoo Productions' FOOTLOOSE Coming March 2024

The Colony Theatre in Burbank announces Panic! Productions and BarCinBoo Productions will stage the powerhouse show “FOOTLOOSE: The Musical” coming in 2024.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the original film release and the 25th anniversary of the Broadway musical (nominated for four Tony Awards). Opening March 2, 2024 – 8:00pm.

Footloose: The Musical will be directed by Barry Pearl (Doody) in Paramount's “Grease" and directed (“Crazy Time,” “Gift of The Magi,” “Grease,” “Camp Rock,” “Footloose: The Musical,” “13 The Musical,” “All Shook Up”), choreographed and co-directed by Michelle Elkin (“Sutton Foster Live,” “Young Sheldon,” “Younger,” “Sister Act,” “Hunchback Of Notre Dame,” “Ragtime”, Associate Choreographer on Broadway's “Wonderland”), along with multiple award winning musical director Jan Roper. Casting by Michael Donovan and Richie Ferris begins next week.

Footloose celebrates the exhilaration of youth, the wisdom of listening to one another, and the power of forgiveness.

Stage Adaptation by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie, Footloose: The Musical is based on the original screenplay by Dean Pitchford. Music by Tom Snow, lyrics by Dean Pitchford, with additional music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman.

“Footloose: The Musical” opens March 2nd through 17th, 2024. Performances Friday 8pm, Saturday 2pm & 8pm and Sunday 3pm. Previews March 1 @ 8pm and March 2 @ 2pm. The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street (between Cypress and Magnolia) in Burbank, 91502. Ample free onsite parking is available. General admission $55 | Limited Opening Night Mar. 2 seating at $75 (which includes reception).

Tickets on sale now at: Click Here.