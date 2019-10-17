The Broad Stage presents Colburn Rising Stars: Rodolfo Leone, Piano

The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage presents Colburn Rising Stars: Rodolfo Leone, piano on Sunday, November 17 at 2:00pm. Following violinist Simone Porter's successful 2017 Broad Stage recital debut, the Colburn School returns for another Rising Stars performance. Known to Southern California audiences from recent appearances with the San Diego Symphony, Pasadena Symphony and New West Symphony, Leone makes his Los Angeles recital debut at The Broad Stage.



The brilliant 27-year-old Italian born pianist Rodolfo Leone was the first-prize winner of the 2017 International Beethoven Piano Competition Vienna. Described as "a true sound philosopher" (Oberösterreichische Nachrichten), Rodolfo released his debut album on the Austrian label Gramola in May 2018. The all-Beethoven disc features two pillars of the piano repertoire: the "Hammerklavier" Sonata and the "Waldstein" Sonata. His playing has been described as having "impeccable style" and "absolute technical control." (Il Nuovo Amico).



Rodolfo's 2018-19 season included debuts with the San Diego Symphony (Liszt's Piano Concerto No. 1) and the Pasadena Symphony (Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 21); he also performed Beethoven's Triple Concerto in Walt Disney Hall with the Colburn Orchestra. In May 2019, he gave a recital tour in Austria, culminating in a performance in Vienna at the Brahms-Saal of the Musikverein. He also performed recitals in Los Angeles and Naples, Florida, and appeared on the chamber music series Le Salon de Musiques in Los Angeles. As a 2018-19 Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Rodolfo's live recordings were broadcast nationally throughout the United States.



Tickets, starting at $15, are on sale now at thebroadstage.org or by calling 310-434-3200. The Classical Music Series at The Broad Stage made possible in part by generous support from the Colburn Foundation.





