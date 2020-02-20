The Broad Stage Presents The Wicked Tinkers

The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage is proud to present the hypnotic and high-energy Wicked Tinkers on Saturday, March 14 at 11:00am. Pioneers of the growing Celtic tribal music movement, Glendale-based Wicked Tinkers use rousing bagpipes, tribal drums and the bronze-age Irish horn to bring a re-imagined vitality to Scottish and Irish music. This family-friendly concert event will be a lively morning of music, culture and history of the Celtic people.

Celtic tribal music was once considered the music of Ireland's past until Wicked Tinkers emerged on to the scene and took the genre to new heights with a fresh modern spin. The Tinkers have been playing haunting, heart-pounding bagpipes and irresistible tribal drums as a professional touring band since 1995.

"We're so old-school we're preschool, is what we say," said founding member of the band, Aaron Shaw , in an interview with Nevada Appeal.

It was only several years back, that the band added the mesmerizing drone of the Australian didgeridoo and Bronze Age Irish horn to complete its sound. "The combination seemed to tap the very soul of Gaelic music," said Shaw.

The pipe, drum and didgeridoo ensemble now tour nationally bringing the insistent grooves of their Gaelic ancestors to sold out crowds. The band has appeared on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson and the hit series Arrested Development. They have also performed live at the Scottish Highland Games.

Wicked Tinkers is Aaron Shaw (bagpipes, trumps and vocals), Keith Jones (snares and percussion), CJ Henderson (didgeridoos and Bronze Age Irish horn), and Tiki King (tapan, bass drum and raconteur).

Following the main stage performance, The Broad Stage will have its POP! activities for some homespun creative fun on the plaza inspired by Wicked Tinkers and The Broad Stage seasonal theme, HOME.





