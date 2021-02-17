The Broad Stage Presents NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE: Women and Migration

Although COVID-19 has slowed migration, in 2019 more than 270 million people - nearly half of them women - were living in countries other than the one where they were born, according to the International Organization for Migration. For women who are forced to leave home because of famine or violence, migration is a gamble for their very survival.

This phenomena is explored in a new National Geographic Live, "Women and Migration," presented by The Broad Stage online on Wednesday, April 14 at 7 p.m. The online presentation is followed by a live moderated conversation and audience Q+A with the photographers. Information and ticketing with pay-what-you-can suggested beginning at $20 can be found at thebroadstage.org.

Never before has the world been more tightly woven and the movement of people greater between and within continents and countries.

The photographers - who actively document displacement and migration, human rights, healthcare, climate change and gender - are Danielle Villasana, based in Istanbul; Miora Rajaonary, born and raised in Madagascar and based in Mauritius; and Saiyna Bashir, a Pakistani photojournalist. Moderator Jennifer Pritheeva Samuel is a photo editor at National Geographic, where she produces stories about culture and the human condition for the magazine and website.

Photographers with The Everyday Projects, who use their medium to challenge stereotypes and amplify storytellers worldwide, have come together to document the impact of migration on women around the globe in a major National Geographic magazine feature and several online stories. The conversation will be about their latest project documenting how social, economic, political, and climate issues are pushing and pulling women from their homes.

The project was created with additional support from the National Geographic Society. The Broad Stage is led by Rob Bailis, Artistic and Executive Director.