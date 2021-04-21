The Broad Stage Brings The Audience Into The Creative Process Of New Works

The Broad Stage launches REVEAL, digital artist residencies for the public, beginning May 6, 2021, which get to the heart of their recently announced new work commissions and charts the journey from idea to fully staged premieres.

The series begins with REVEAL: The TEAM's Reconstruction (Still Working but the Devil Might Be Inside), three episodes on May 6, 8 and 16, inviting audiences to a behind-the-scenes look into the artistic process of creating Reconstruction (Still Working but the Devil Might Be Inside) which is collaboratively written by Brooklyn's the TEAM - "theatrical excavators of American culture, American dreams, and the American psyche." (The Guardian). The co-directors are Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown) and Zhailon Levingston (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical).

Reconstruction, with a live musical score, asks if intimacy can and/or should exist between Black-and white-identifying individuals in the historical and present-day context of a violently anti-Black United States. This athletic and emotional work shifts through time from the Reconstruction era to the present day, and forges a new language, steeped in music, silence, poetry, fraternities and sororities, water, and ratchet fashion.

This sneak peek at the TEAM's process offers the micro to the macro - three unique opportunities for a look at the intimate working rehearsal environment; listening to conversations with the creative team about Reconstruction; how the work is being developed, and the larger themes the work explores; about the crucial presence of a Process Chaplain; and why the process of making a show can be as important as the finished work itself.

Rob Bailis, Artistic and Executive Director of The Broad Stage, said, "We are launching REVEAL, as a way for the public to participate in the creation of these new works. We want our audience to meet and come to know the artists personally, to embrace their creative processes, and gain insight into their body of work, whether they are already familiar with them or are meeting them for the first time."

"The digital streams we developed to stem the temporary loss of our live stages will remain powerful tools, even as we return to live work. Our REVEAL series, functions as not another stop gap but as a lasting platform to support live performance, even after that great day comes when we can say the pandemic has passed."