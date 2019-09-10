The Blank Theatre LIVING ROOM SERIES Begins Next Week
Now in its 29th year, The Living Room Series (LRS) is a new play development program that embodies The Blank's commitment to developing new work by diverse voices from both established and emerging writers.
The Blank is firmly committed to supporting gender parity and diversity. LRS takes place on Monday evenings at the 2nd Stage Theatre in Hollywood between Labor Day and Memorial Day. LRS offers a week-long rehearsal process for the playwright, director, and actors to explore and refine the play before presenting it to an audience.
The performances are minimally staged, with actors carrying scripts.
DATES:
September 16 - December 16 TIMES:
Monday at 8pm ADMISSION:
Suggested Donation - $15 TICKET INFO:
Available online at www.theblank.com/livingroomseries
or by calling 323-661-9827. LOCATION:
The Blank's 2nd Stage Theatre, 6500 Santa Monica Boulevard (at Wilcox),
Hollywood, 90038.
Monday 9/16
NIXON ON NIXON
By Sean Waldron
Directed by Bree Pavey
Monday 9/23
NO, LOVE ME!
By Mattie Bayne
Directed by Deidra Edwards
Monday 10/7
BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN THINGS
By Dean Bruggeman
Director TBA
Monday 10/14
THE FALL
By Susan Ferrara
Directed by Julie Ann Emery
Monday 10/21
TEEN DAD
By Adrienne Dawes
Directed by Julianna Ojeda
Monday 10/28
THE LAST BEST SMALL TOWN
By John Guerra-Johnson
Directed by Rachel Park
Monday 11/4
THE SPARKLING CITY OF OMAR MAZEN
By Jack Fieldstein
Director TBA
Monday 11/11
SAM AND RICK
By Jeff Stolzer
Director TBA
Monday 11/18
THE TROUBLED
By Mousa Kraish
Directed by Christopher James Raymond
Monday 12/2
FALLING SLANTED SAD & CRAZY
By Chelsea Dutton
Director TBA
Monday 12/9
MONICA: THIS IS NOT A PLAY ABOUT Monica Lewinsky
By Dianne Nora
Directed by Christopher James Raymond
Monday 12/16
GARGOYLES
By Diane Burbano
Directed by Jesus Reyes
For More Information On The Plays, Playwrights, And Directors visit www.theblank.com/livingroomseries.