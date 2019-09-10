The Blank Theatre LIVING ROOM SERIES Begins Next Week

Now in its 29th year, The Living Room Series (LRS) is a new play development program that embodies The Blank's commitment to developing new work by diverse voices from both established and emerging writers.

The Blank is firmly committed to supporting gender parity and diversity. LRS takes place on Monday evenings at the 2nd Stage Theatre in Hollywood between Labor Day and Memorial Day. LRS offers a week-long rehearsal process for the playwright, director, and actors to explore and refine the play before presenting it to an audience.

The performances are minimally staged, with actors carrying scripts.

DATES:

September 16 - December 16 TIMES:

Monday at 8pm ADMISSION:

Suggested Donation - $15 TICKET INFO:

Available online at www.theblank.com/livingroomseries

or by calling 323-661-9827. LOCATION:

The Blank's 2nd Stage Theatre, 6500 Santa Monica Boulevard (at Wilcox),

Hollywood, 90038.

Monday 9/16

NIXON ON NIXON

By Sean Waldron

Directed by Bree Pavey

Monday 9/23

NO, LOVE ME!

By Mattie Bayne

Directed by Deidra Edwards

Monday 10/7

BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN THINGS

By Dean Bruggeman

Director TBA

Monday 10/14

THE FALL

By Susan Ferrara

Directed by Julie Ann Emery

Monday 10/21

TEEN DAD

By Adrienne Dawes

Directed by Julianna Ojeda

Monday 10/28

THE LAST BEST SMALL TOWN

By John Guerra-Johnson

Directed by Rachel Park

Monday 11/4

THE SPARKLING CITY OF OMAR MAZEN

By Jack Fieldstein

Director TBA

Monday 11/11

SAM AND RICK

By Jeff Stolzer

Director TBA

Monday 11/18

THE TROUBLED

By Mousa Kraish

Directed by Christopher James Raymond

Monday 12/2

FALLING SLANTED SAD & CRAZY

By Chelsea Dutton

Director TBA

Monday 12/9

MONICA: THIS IS NOT A PLAY ABOUT Monica Lewinsky

By Dianne Nora

Directed by Christopher James Raymond

Monday 12/16

GARGOYLES

By Diane Burbano

Directed by Jesus Reyes

For More Information On The Plays, Playwrights, And Directors visit www.theblank.com/livingroomseries.





