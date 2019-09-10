The Blank Theatre LIVING ROOM SERIES Begins Next Week

Sep. 10, 2019  

The Blank Theatre LIVING ROOM SERIES Begins Next Week

Now in its 29th year, The Living Room Series (LRS) is a new play development program that embodies The Blank's commitment to developing new work by diverse voices from both established and emerging writers.

The Blank is firmly committed to supporting gender parity and diversity. LRS takes place on Monday evenings at the 2nd Stage Theatre in Hollywood between Labor Day and Memorial Day. LRS offers a week-long rehearsal process for the playwright, director, and actors to explore and refine the play before presenting it to an audience.

The performances are minimally staged, with actors carrying scripts.

DATES:
September 16 - December 16 TIMES:
Monday at 8pm ADMISSION:
Suggested Donation - $15 TICKET INFO:
Available online at www.theblank.com/livingroomseries
or by calling 323-661-9827. LOCATION:
The Blank's 2nd Stage Theatre, 6500 Santa Monica Boulevard (at Wilcox),
Hollywood, 90038.

Monday 9/16
NIXON ON NIXON
By Sean Waldron
Directed by Bree Pavey

Monday 9/23
NO, LOVE ME!
By Mattie Bayne
Directed by Deidra Edwards

Monday 10/7
BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN THINGS
By Dean Bruggeman
Director TBA

Monday 10/14
THE FALL
By Susan Ferrara
Directed by Julie Ann Emery

Monday 10/21
TEEN DAD
By Adrienne Dawes
Directed by Julianna Ojeda

Monday 10/28
THE LAST BEST SMALL TOWN
By John Guerra-Johnson
Directed by Rachel Park

Monday 11/4
THE SPARKLING CITY OF OMAR MAZEN
By Jack Fieldstein
Director TBA

Monday 11/11
SAM AND RICK
By Jeff Stolzer
Director TBA

Monday 11/18
THE TROUBLED
By Mousa Kraish
Directed by Christopher James Raymond

Monday 12/2
FALLING SLANTED SAD & CRAZY
By Chelsea Dutton
Director TBA

Monday 12/9
MONICA: THIS IS NOT A PLAY ABOUT Monica Lewinsky
By Dianne Nora
Directed by Christopher James Raymond

Monday 12/16
GARGOYLES
By Diane Burbano
Directed by Jesus Reyes

For More Information On The Plays, Playwrights, And Directors visit www.theblank.com/livingroomseries.



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • MATILDA Debuts In South Florida At Area Stage Company
  • Bailey Contemporary Arts Presents The Caribbean Culinary Museum Exhibition
  • John Leguizamo's LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS Returns To Arsht Center
  • Hampton Art Lovers Presents: THE AWAKENING: Drawings And Sculptures Of Basil Watson