The Attic Collective Presents I DECIDED I'M FINE: A ROACH PLAY

The Attic Collective is bringing its unique blend of whimsy, clowning and magical realism to Los Angeles audiences this February with its production of I Decided I'm Fine: A Roach Play directed by Rosie Glen-Lambert.

Written by The Attic Collective's literary manager Veronica Tjioe and the company's artistic director, Glen-Lambert, the play addresses hoarding, an American phenomenon, which is often stigmatized but rarely discussed. Opening on Friday, February 7th, the production will run for four weekends at Studio/Stage in the greater Hollywood area, closing on Sunday, March 1, 2020. I Decided I'm Fine: A Roach Play will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening.

On Fridays and Saturdays the show will commence at 8:00pm, and on Sundays at 6:00pm. Tickets cost $25 for general admission and $35 for VIP tickets that include preferential, central seating and one free drink at the bar. The theater is located at 520 N. Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004. For more information, please visit The Attic Collective's site at https://www.theatticcollectivela.com/roachplay.

When does clutter become a problem, and whose problem does it become?I Decided I'm Fine: A Roach Play addresses hoarding, an American phenomenon which is often stigmatized but rarely discussed. After the sudden death of the their infant child, Ellen and Stephen find themselves faced with the difficult task of moving on from the objects that remind them of the incident. For Ellen, this proves to be too overwhelming of a task, leading to years of compulsive accumulation. Juxtaposed with the play's realism is a second layer of the play which utilizes clowning, comedy, and a cockroach musical to steer the audience through the many different ways hoarding is perceived and portrayed in society.

The Roach Play cast features Sutton Arabe, Brandon Blum, Tyler Bremer, Meg Cashel, Kat DeVoe-Peterson, Julia Finch, Hailey McAfee, Luke Medina, Conor Murphy, Bart Tangredi and Veronica Tjioe. Rosie Glen-Lambert directs, the set is designed by Lex Gernon, costumes and props by Rebecca Carr, lighting design by Joey Guthman, sound design by James Fererro and makeup design by Mallory McAfee. The technical director is Austin Kottkamp, the stage manager is Angel Hernandez and graphic design is by Sunil Hall.

This version of I Decided I'm Fine: A Roach Play is a revamped adaptation of a piece originally devised by The Attic Collective that was presented at Son of Semele in August 2018. Since this initial production, the company worked collaboratively to rework the script through a series of workshops, which included improvisation and detailed research. Tjioe and Glen-Lambert incorporated these discoveries into the script, and this new production features significant changes from the first staging.

In 2019, the company's successful run of The Last Croissant at the Hollywood Fringe Festival received numerous accolades, including the coveted "Top of the Fringe" award and the award for "Best Ensemble." The show also received the "Best of the Broadwater" award, leading to an extended final performance to a sold-out house. The company also received nominations for the Steve Kent Award for inspiring political or social change and the Larry Cornwall Award for outstanding music in a play.





