The Animation Career Training Program Of The Center For Learning Unlimited Announces Brainstorm Productions And More

The Center for Learning Unlimited, a non-public, WASC- accredited day school in Torrance, California, proudly celebrates the second graduating class of its animation career training program for neurodiverse adults.

Alongside commencement, CLU announces the appointment of an entertainment industry advisory board, plus film festival honors, and a robust project slate for sister animation studio Brainstorm Productions, which commemorates one year in full-time operation.

In addition to kindergarten - 12th grade special education, CLU maintains a highly regarded, 3-year animation curriculum for adults (ages 18+) on the autism spectrum. Summer 2022 marks the completion of intensive 2D and 3D studies for six neurodiverse CLU students.

The CLU class of 2022 includes Kobe Aceves, Noemi Hernandez, Ramon Gonzalez, Brian Menjivar, Eric Thompson, and Joshua Jo. All are recently certified Autodesk Maya CGI software artists.

Each aforementioned apprentice auteur has a CV with crew positions on the short film 'The Cursed Sketchbook,' a 5-minute horror-comedy which enjoyed a March 2022 premiere at an invitation-only, big screen event in Rancho Palos Verdes. Graduates also have credits on the 2021 CLU short film 'What To Do With Your Tabloid News,' a lighthearted explainer video that employs origami, stop motion animation, and CGI to educate and entertain. 'News' - an official selection of the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge (in association with the Bentonville Film Festival) - won Best SUPER Short Film at the 2021 LOGIHQ International HAPPINESS Film Fest and was a finalist in the 2021 Los Angeles Animation Film Festival (LAAF).

"CLU and Brainstorm Productions are comprised of the most devoted, original, imaginative, and inventive artists in show business!" says advisory committee member and heavy-hitting animation multi-hyphenate Walter Santucci. "I am proud to have served as consultant on 'The Cursed Sketchbook.' The crew did a magnificent job!"

United in enthusiasm on the pro-bono advisory board are accomplished veteran producers/directors/writers Kathleen Davison, Matty Rich, and Marlene Sharp. CLU and Brainstorm founder/executive director Ginny Erxleben and animation program coordinator Sylvia Owens complete the cabinet.

Brainstorm Productions has a distinct mission: To be that bridge between school enrollment and paid roles within third party players, such as Disney, Netflix, Electronic Arts, and other entities large and small. Brainstorm Productions presents compensated job opportunities for those with CLU animation diplomas.

In the last year, and in addition to 'The Cursed Sketchbook,' Brainstorm has completed the official poster for New York-based Rock Autism's 'Setlist' premiere at The Hotel Café in Hollywood, plus illustrations and animation for children's book 'The Secret Life of Sheba' by Jane Kusch. Next up: 'Willow's Tale' multi-media package - including two animated shorts - for author Linda Malik! Look for the metaphorical Brainstorm thumbprint at Malik's fall 2022 CatCon booth in Pasadena. Please be on in-box alert for the new, monthly Brainstorm newsletter, featuring creative, business and educational updates.

CLU founder and executive director Virginia Erxleben, EdD, BCET is positively starry-eyed about prospects for the freshly-minted animation professionals. She says, "Brainstorm is a catapult for these unconventional content creators. We hope to engage with the entertainment industry on many fronts to provide meaningful employment inside an underserved community. Our students are too talented not to contribute to their chosen field! Let's change the narrative from 85% unemployment to 85% employment within the neurodiverse population. Brainstorm Productions is a big step in that direction."

To learn more about all CLU educational offerings, please see https://cflu.org.