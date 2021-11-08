The 23rd Annual BMI Day Announced At Berklee College Of Music

BMI joined the prestigious Berklee College of Music on Friday, November 5, to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of "BMI Day." During the virtual event BMI's Senior Vice President of Creative, Alex Flores, and esteemed Emmy award-winning BMI composer Nicholas Britell presented the film scoring scholarship to Berklee student Shayn Toothman.

Britell delivered a keynote and discussed his early work and how he got his start in the industry, the importance of networking and building relationships in college and how PROs are crucial and great resources for early career development. Some of Britell's works include the Academy award-winning film Moonlight, The King, The Big Short, Vice, Cruella and HBO's hit series Succession for which he won an Emmy award for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme, among many other projects.

BMI is proud to continue its partnership with Berklee and supports the development of emerging student composers, including this year's BMI film scoring scholarship recipient, Shayn Toothman. Toothman is a promising young composer who has written and arranged internationally performed programmatic concert works, as well as dramatic works for film and video games. He is the founding member and VP of the Classical Musicians Coalition at Berklee, the Audio Director for Scuffed Game Studios and Orchestra Manager of Berklee's Motion Picture Orchestra.

