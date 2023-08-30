The 15th Annual Edition Of The Hola México Film Festival Set For Next Month

The largest Mexican film festival outside of Mexico, Hola México Film Festival presented by Toyota, returns for its 15th annual edition on September 29 - October 7, 2023 during Hispanic Heritage Month.

As the festival celebrates its fifteenth year it is only appropriate to open the festival with the screening of "Sobreviviendo Mis XV" ('Surviving My XV) the coming of age comedy from director Chava Cartas.

Like every teenager, Danae (Berenice Jonguitud) is in search of her own identity. Although she loves her family, she is also concerned with the opinions of her new friends at a private school. Now that her quinceañera is approaching, Danae will have to fight for the celebration to reflect her personality, while at the same time fulfilling her mother's dream of seeing her in a beautiful dress dancing a waltz with her "chambelanes." The new film by director Chava Cartas, who previously delivered the hit comedy "Mirreyes Vs Godínez," uses humor to show us that this deep-rooted tradition does not lose its value, even if it adapts to modern times.

Watch trailer: https://youtu.be/YBTOKy2KJOI

The screening will take place on September 29, 2023 at The Montalban Theater located at 1615 Vine St, Hollywood, CA 90028.

Get your tickets for the 15th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival presented by Toyota at Click Here

Hola México Film Festival (HMFF) will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month showcasing a selection of some of the latest and most acclaimed Mexican films. The festival gathers more than 10,000 cinephiles to see 20 + films, many of them making their U.S. or West Coast premiers during red carpet galas with celebrated actors and directors in attendance.

Hola México Film Festival presented by Toyota will feature 20+ films and 20 short films from its filmmaker-focused program Tomorrows Filmmakers Today.

HMFF will conclude with a closing night screening a concert at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in Downtown L.A., preceded by an award ceremony recognizing the audience's choice for best film and best short film.

The festival is comprised of the following sections: México Ahora, Documental, El Otro México, and Nocturno. México Ahora features the best of Mexican films released in recent years, covering every genre. Documental includes notable non-fiction films made by Mexican filmmakers. El Otro Mexico highlights experiences of Mexicans rarely portrayed on screen, skillfully presenting perceptive narratives that challenge the status quo. The Nocturno section offers offbeat stories and horror films.

For its 8th edition, Tomorrow's Filmmakers Today (TFT), a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering the growth of emerging Latine filmmakers, continues its annual partnership with HMFF. TFT selects and showcases 20 exceptional Latine filmmakers and their short films during the festival.

The 10-day program not only provides a platform for these talented individuals but also offers an immersive professional development experience. Participants will have the opportunity to connect with both esteemed Mexican filmmakers and renowned industry professionals based in the U.S., opening doors and expanding networks crucial for their career advancement.