Terron Brooks to Present THE SOUL OF BROADWAY, UNPLUGGED At The Carpenter Center This Month

The Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the campus of California State University, Long Beach concludes their 2022-2023 season with star of Broadway and TV, Terron Brooks in The Soul of Broadway, Unplugged on Wednesday May 10 and Thursday May 11 at 7 p.m. Joined by his band on the Center's intimate cabaret stage, Terron delivers fresh and soulful interpretations of classic Broadway songs from The Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, Annie and many others. As a special treat, audiences at the May 11th date will be feeling the love as Terron celebrates his 20th wedding anniversary.

About Terron Brooks

A Long Beach native, two-time NAACP Award nominee Terron Brooks is best known for playing Eddie Kendricks in NBC's Emmy Award-winning miniseries The Temptations, and as Simba in Broadway's Lion King and as Seaweed in Hairspray. He recently made his Ahmanson debut in The Secret Garden and is no stranger to Long Beach theatre fans thanks to his riveting role as Colehouse Walker Jr. in Musical Theatre West's Ragtime (2020). With a voice described by the Los Angeles Times as "smooth and soulful," Terron has performed with Stevie Wonder, Josh Groban, David Foster, Randy Jackson, Stephanie Mills, Peter Cetera, Sheila E., and One Republic, and has sung on The Voice and American Idol. Terron appears on six songs on Smokey Robinson's record Smokey and Friends. 2022 saw the release of Terron's album The Soul of Broadway.

About the Carpenter Center's Cabaret Stage

With cabaret table seating directly on the Carpenter Center's stage and never more than 40 feet from the performers, cabaret shows at the Center offer a unique and intimate performance experience for both audience members and performers.

About the Carpenter Center

The Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center located on the California State University, Long Beach campus gracefully accommodates large and small productions, seating 1,054 patrons. Each season, the Carpenter Center showcases emerging and established musicians, dancers, actors, speakers, comedians, and visual artists, as well as other artistic, educational, and cultural experiences that enrich lives, promote lifelong learning in and through the performing arts, and serve as a gateway between the university and the greater community.