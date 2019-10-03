Teresa L. Thome Brings WARM CHEESE to United Solo Fest

Written and performed by Teresa L. Thome and Directed by Stan Zimmerman, "Warm Cheese" is an intimate and comedic exploration of a woman wanting to no longer hate her dead mother. The night of her mother's funeral as the family all gathers, a daughter learns more about her mother than she ever expected or wanted.

Thome, a two-time Emmy winning producer and long-time performer/improviser and storyteller residing in both Michigan and Los Angeles has presented the show to sell out houses and standing ovations at LaughFest, a national festival of Laughter and the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Zimmerman is a multi-hyphenate and award-winning talent, who has also served as a writer for "Golden Girls", "Gilmore Girls", "Roseanne" and so much more. And as a director for numerous shows including his own piece, "Right Before I Go" performed at New York's Town Hall (Michael Wilson/Director) and the LatinX version of "The Diary of Anne Frank" performing in the US and Canada.



"Warm Cheese" is produced in part by Fubble Entertainment, LLC

* Teresa is traveling out of country but will be checking email and voice messages frequently.

UNITED SOLO THEATRE FESTIVAL is an annual international festival for solo performances held at the Theatre Row in the heart of the New York City theatre district on 42nd Street, currently in its 10th anniversary season. Fiona Shaw called United Solo "the mecca of the solo shows in the world." Over 120 participants from six continents will present their shows every day from September 19 until November 24, 2019.

Through its mission, United Solo presents renowned artists as well as new talents, discovers original stories, connects artists with their audiences, exchanges diverse perspectives, fosters a dialogue for change, entertains, and now also educates through its professional training program led by distinguished artists and cultural icons. Artists and companies interested in being presented at The United Solo Festival in 2020 are now welcome to submit their applications online at www.unitedsolo.org starting September.





