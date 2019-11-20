Television Academy Foundation Launches 2019 Holiday Auction

Charity Auction Featuring Once-in-a-Lifetime Television Experiences to Benefit Foundation's Renowned Education Programs

The Television Academy Foundation launched its 2019 Holiday Auction featuring unique television experiences for fans including exclusive set visits, celebrity meet and greets, and tickets to the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards and Governors Ball! Proceeds benefit the Foundation's renowned educational programs.

Bidding for the Holiday Auction on Charitybuzz runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 4, 2019.

Here's a look at just some of the incredible experiences up for bid now:

· 2 Orchestra Tickets to the 72nd Emmy Awards and Governors Ball-Join in the excitement and rub elbows with television's hottest stars before, during and after TV's biggest night at the 72nd Emmy Awards! After the live show you'll join the stars with an exclusive invitation to the event's official after-party, the Governors Ball.

· 2 Tickets to the Premiere of the HULU Original Series "Little Fires Everywhere" and an Invitation to the Exclusive After-Party.

· Meet the Sharks with 2 VIP Tickets to a Live Taping of "Shark Tank" in Culver City, CA.

· Meet Host Terry Crews with 4 VIP Tickets to a Taping of "America's Got Talent" in Los Angeles.

· 2 VIP Tickets to a Taping of "The Late Late Show" with James Corden in Los Angeles.

· Meet Cedric the Entertainer with 2 Tickets and a Behind-the-Scenes Tour of "The Neighborhood" in Los Angeles.

· 4 VIP Tickets to a Taping of "American Ninja Warrior" Season 12 Finals in Las Vegas.

Check out all the items up for bid now at: http://www.charitybuzz.com/EmmysFoundation.





