TRAIN STORIES Comes to The Marsh Berkeley  in September

The Marsh Berkeley presents Wayne Harris’ Train Stories, a chronicle of extreme challenges told by three men – played by Wayne Harris, Kirk Waller, and Tony Cyprien, all East Bay locals – who ply their trade on the railroad during the 1948 post-war pre-civil rights period in America. Pulsating with the mesmerizing rhythms, dreams, and contradictions of being a Black man in America, Train Stories, follows the journey of a trio of African Americans – Elder Brown (played by Wayne Harris), Tyrone Little (played by Tony Cyprien), John Henry (played by Kirk Waller) – who leave the South, Jim Crow, and this country’s legacy of slavery only to discover that they may be better off with the devil they know. Despite their distinct perspectives, each story speaks to the fractured connection African Americans have to their heritage through slavery and legislation, and poses the question: how do Black men find their place in an America that doesn’t allow many choices, while maintaining their dignity and pride? Originally produced at The Marsh in 2003 as a solo performance, developed with David Ford and Club Solo, Train Stories returns as a three-person production. Written and directed by Harris, Train Stories will be presented September 8-29, 2023 (press opening: September 8) with performances at 7:30pm Fridays at The Marsh Berkeley, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley. For tickets ($25-$35 sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved) or more information, the public may visit themarsh.org.

ABOUT THE PERFORMERS

Wayne Harris (playwright, director, and Elder Brown) is an award-winning solo performer, writer, educator, curriculum innovator, and musician residing in San Leandro. He has written and starred in five full-length solo plays, including Mother’s Milk, The May Day Parade, Jockamo, and Tyrone “Shortleg” Johnson and Some White Boys. Harris was invited by the U.S. State Department to travel to the Middle East and perform his play, The Letter: Martin Luther King at the Crossroads. He retired as Program Director for The Marsh Youth Theater in San Francisco, which serves underprivileged students in after-school programs. Harris also travels throughout the U.S. providing “Improvisation & Performance” workshops for Youth Pageantry groups (marching bands, dance teams, and more.) Harris is a co-director of The Formerly Incarcerated Peoples Performance Project (FIPPP) and is currently partnering with Berkeley Rep teaching artists taking storytelling workshops into the San Francisco Jails.

A veteran of the stage and an Oakland local, Kirk Waller’s (John Henry) storytelling and solo performances have built his reputation across the U.S. over the past 25-plus years. He is making his debut at The Marsh with Train Stories. Most recently, he played Troy Maxson in Pittsburgh Theatre Company’s production of August Wilson’s Fences, which earned him a Best Performer in a Play honor at the 2022 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards.

Tony Cyprien (Tyrone Little), who discovered his passion for the stage 11 years ago as an improv performer, lives in Oakland and will make his debut at The Marsh. Encouraged by supportive teachers, he took to the stage and captivated audiences with his unique style of storytelling. This led to his first MOTH StorySlam win followed by a compelling performance of a new story he created for the GrandSlam, which earned him invitations to perform at two Moth Mainstage events and a feature spot on NPR’s “Moth Radio.” Cyprien’s storytelling prowess extended beyond these notable platforms, as he delivered original performances at events such as “Bay Area Storytelling Hijacked” (BASH) at Shotgun Players and the “Gather,” where he collaborated with Bay Area Theatresports (BATS) improvisers. Throughout his career, Cyprien has found support, encouragement, and collaborative opportunities with the Marin Shakespeare Company’s Returned Citizens Theater Troupe and the Formerly Incarcerated People’s Performance Project.