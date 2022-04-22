TOO BIG FOR HER BRITCHES Comes To The Hollywood Fringe Festival

Too Big for Her Britches, a one-woman musical journey about self-love and breaking generational trauma, comes to Hollywood Fringe in June.



Written and performed by: Lisa Pezik; Directed by: Heather Dowling; Presented by: Lisa Pezik; Produced by: Jessica Lynn Johnson; Songwriter, Composer, and Piano Accompaniment by: Drew Lawrence; Co-Songwriter: Lisa Pezik; Choreography by: Pamela Najera.



WHERE: The Zepher Theatre, 7456 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046



WHEN::

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 9:30 pm

Friday, June 17, 2022 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 2:45 pm

Running Time: 70 minutes



Tickets: $15.00 https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7422?tab=details

Options for the visually and physical impaired, and those who identify as deaf and hard of hearing are available.

Admission 13+

Content Note: Talks about bulimia, self-harm, suicide, and some four-letter words.

Too Big for Her Britches is a one-woman musical dramedy, with original music and live piano accompaniment, described as a "must-see rollercoaster of emotions that's expertly led with a balance of humor and darkness."

Too Big for Her Britches centers around the battle between the main character, Luna's, Inner Shame and inner Warrioress. After a near miss of being wiped out by a transport truck, Luna questions everything about her life. Journey with her through heartbreak, bullying, eating disorders, mental health, generational trauma, narcissistic mothering, and finding her light as Lisa morphs into 25 characters and sings 7 original songs.

With a rise in mental health, Lisa wanted this show to be a life raft and a piece of healing and hope for the audience. Her end goal and motivation of taking this show to Broadway isn't to "get rich and famous." Rather the piece of art Lisa wished she had when she was struggling. The show's goal is to fosters a sense of inclusion, self-love, and belonging in our own bodies and how we show up in the world.

With a successful world premiere at Solofest 2022 at the WhiteFire Theatre in Sherman Oaks, Lisa's next stop is the Hollywood Fringe Festival, then Hamilton Ontario Fringe, and lastly the prestigious Off-Broadway run on 42nd St in New York City in the Fall 2022. Lisa will also be releasing the original score on Spotify later this year as it was highly requested from the audience.