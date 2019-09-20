TO DAD WITH LOVE: A TRIBUTE TO BUDDY EBSEN Extends At Theatre West

StKi, LLC has announced TO DAD WITH LOVE: A TRIBUTE TO Buddy Ebsen, a World Premiere of a one-woman show starring singer, songwriter, actress and recording artist, KIKI EBSEN under the direction of S.E. (Steve) FEINBERG will be extended through September 29, 2019 due to popular demand and critical acclaim at Theatre West, 3333 Cahunga Boulevard West, Los Angeles, CA 90068.

#HearTheStoryOfTheOriginalTinMan now playing on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. as a Guest Production at Theatre West. Kiki Ebsen is supported on stage by dancer Gregory Gast. Her band includes: Jeff Colella, Band Musical Director and Pianist; Kim Richmond, Woodwinds; Kendall Kay, Drums and Granville "Danny" Young, Bass. Designers include: Steve Wallace (Sound and Production); Dustin Ebsen (Multimedia and Video Effects) and Ernest McDaniel (Stage Manager and Lighting).

General Admission tickets are $25 per person, $20 for Seniors and Students per person with ID and $15 per person for Groups of 15 or more. VIP packages for $40 per person are also available, and include premium seating, an After Show Meet and Greet and complimentary beverages. For further information and to purchase tickets online, please visit the websites, http://buddyebsentribute.com and www.theatrewest.org, or call the Theatre West Box Office at 323-851-7977. The running time of the show is 75 minutes. To see a video link of what to expect, please visit: https://youtu.be/i6GNUASLPr0

Theatre Parking will be available for $5 per car directly across the street from Theatre West in the Panasonic Parking Lot, 3330 Cahuenga Boulevard West, Los Angeles, CA 90068. The Metro Bus Stop 156 Line drops off at Cahuenga Boulevard West and Oakshire Drive nearby the theatre (both Northbound and Southbound buses).







