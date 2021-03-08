TILTED FRAME Returns With A New Show Every Tuesday

It's 2021 and Tilted Frame is back with a whole new show, featuring their unique brand of techno Improv.

And this time they're going to select a special guest from the audience to join them in their "online" studio. See behind the screen and become part of the show.

Tilted Frame brings veteran improv players together with an award nominated tech/design team to deliver a one of a kind interactive experience that is both funny and innovative. Not to be confused with a "Zoom" show, Tilted Frame uses Streamyard to create a show that allows for audience interaction as well as graphics and effects that "become their own character.

Join the digital revolution on Tuesday nights with two shows added for our international audiences.

Learn more at tiltedframe.eventbrite.com.