TIGHT Comes To Hollywood Fringe in June

Each time Becky Feldman had to work on an assignment for her storytelling classes, it would inevitably lead to some experience she had in dealing with her chronic pelvic pain. Some were tough, some funny and many of them were truly entertaining.

"When I started writing these stories, it wasn't necessarily to have it one day become part of a show, I just needed to get some of these things off my chest," she said. "Needless to say, after a few stories that involved erotic massages, an escort, and a lot more, I knew I had plenty of material for a solo show."

As such, Tight: Sexy Stories About Pelvic Pain comes to studio/stage this June as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Erotic massages, professional cuddling, and seeing your own genitalia on a big screen TV? These are just a few of the exploits Feldman, an acclaimed stage and TV actor and writer, braved as she sought treatment for chronic pelvic pain. In Tight: Sexy Stories About Pelvic Pain, the Upright Citizens Brigade veteran pulls back the covers on her private struggle with sexual dysfunction in a comedic yet deeply personal solo show.

"Pelvic pain is not a topic people talk about openly, but it's a struggle that affects a huge part of your life," she said. "I was holding onto this secret for so long and I think I needed to let go of this burden."

The show first debuted in pre-pandemic 2020, followed by a live-stream version of it that summer. For her Fringe performance, the show is being directed by accomplished sketch and TV performer and writer Courtney Davis. Feldman, who has been seen on shows like Broad City, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and written for animated TV shows Talking Tom and Friends and Weird Waters, also worked with Davis at Upright Citizens Brigade and they continue as writing partners today.

The most satisfying part of this unique storytelling production for Feldman has been the feedback she has received from others who struggle with similar conditions, making them feel like they're not alone while also drawing on their strength.

Feldman is hoping to eventually take the show on a national tour and spread awareness. She is also writing a TV pilot loosely based on the concept. But for now, she is thrilled to share her story with the Fringe audience.

"I hope that people see the idea of healing in a new way," she said. With my experience, the healing process has been frustrating, awkward, and heartbreaking, but ultimately it was the most empowering choice I ever made in my life. I hope that people see that the real triumph isn't necessarily being pain-free; it's you making the choice to advocate for yourself."



Erotic massages, professional cuddling, and seeing your own genitalia on a big screen TV? These are just a few of the exploits Becky Feldman, an acclaimed stage and TV actor and writer, braved as she sought treatment for chronic pelvic pain. In Tight: Sexy Stories About Pelvic Pain, the Upright Citizens Brigade veteran pulls back the covers on her private struggle with sexual dysfunction in a comedic yet deeply personal solo show.

DATES AND TIMES:

Sunday, June 5th - 6 p.m. (preview)

Saturday, June 11th - 12 p.m.

Thursday, June 16th - 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 18th - 10:30 p.m.

Friday, June 24th - 7 p.m.

LOCATION:

Studio/stage

520 N. Western Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90004

PRICE:

Regular: $10

Fringe Community/Button: $9

Fringe Participant: $5

Fringe Volunteer: Free

TICKETS AND MORE INFORMATION:

Fringe Show Page: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7296

Show Website: https://www.tight-show.com/