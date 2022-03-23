THROUGH THESE EYES Comes to La Mirada Theatre

An all-youth cast brings the struggles of real teens to vivid life in Through These Eyes, a powerful play for teens and their parents presented by The Phantom Projects Theatre Group at the La Mirada Theatre for The Performing Arts for two shows on Thursday, April 7th, an evening performance at 7:00 PM, and a special school field trip performance at 10:00 AM.

The current youth movement to be a louder, more distinct voice in these complicated times has created oppressive demands to be physically perfect, and the obsessive way young people often pursue it are leading millions of teenagers towards dangerous situations. On their personal quests for identity, teens struggle every day to live up to the standards of society, the media, their friends, and the vision they see of themselves in the mirror. Through These Eyes tracks a group of adolescents dealing with the difficult issues of self-image, eating disorders, self-harm, and other related challenges.

"Through These Eyes is designed to help teen audiences have a healthier view of who they are and who they can become. It's drama based on real life." said Director Steve Cisneros, the Phantom Projects Producing Artistic Director who founded the company in 1996 at the age of 17.

So important are the themes, that the show includes a post-show discussion with the audience and the performers. The all-youth cast of 16 ranging in age from 14 to 20 will share their personal stories, encounters and personal success in combatting the many issues raised. Many of those who will be onstage have confronted these topics head-on. And they will not be afraid to get personal.

Through These Eyes was written by Bruce Gevirtzman, a recently retired local high school English teacher, seasoned playwright, and author (Shaking Hands with Aliens: An Intimate Understanding of America's Teenagers, In Defense of America's Teachers, Straight Talk to Teachers) who has put years of observations and empathy into the script which is based on true stories. Much of the dialogue reflects the kinds of comments young people routinely make to each other in conversation or online. They indicate an overwhelming importance placed on how their looks are the key to success in relationships, careers, and happiness in general.

Each year, The Phantom Projects Theatre Group mounts a season of plays at the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts and touring productions to elementary, middle, and high schools in Southern California. The fully staged productions in La Mirada include interpretations of classic literature currently on school reading lists, as well productions that address issues of immediate concern to teenagers. The touring productions bring these message-based shows directly to school campuses to combat violence, bullying, racism, and prejudice.

Tickets are available by calling Phantom Projects at 714-994-6310 or going to www.PhantomProjects.com/.