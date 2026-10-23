THE TIDE RISES, THE TIDE FALLS to Open at CSArts-SGV

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California School of the Arts - San Gabriel Valley (CSArts-SGV) students in the Creative Writing Conservatory and School of Dance are preparing to haunt audiences with the next installment of their immersive showcase, 'The Tide Rises, The Tide Falls.' The original concept piece follows a group of students who return to their art school's campus for a 10-year reunion, only to be met by the ghosts of the art they left behind.

'The Tide Rises, The Tide Falls' was written by students in the Creative Writing Conservatory during a class with author and CSArts-SGV teacher John Blaylock, who also serves as a co-director of the performance alongside dance teacher Emma Lawes. Different groups of students were instructed to workshop and draft separate parts of the bigger story, which came together to create the entire performance.

While the production of 'The Tide Rises, The Tide Falls' is a collaboration between the Creative Writing Conservatory and the School of Dance, the cast and crew of 70 also pulls students from the school's Musical Theatre, Acting, Integrated Arts, and Visual Arts Conservatories, as well as students from CSArts-SGV's middle school program.

'Much of the story is told through dance, so our actors have to move, and our dancers have to carry real emotional weight without saying a word. They also have to navigate their space as they adjust for audience members,' said Director of Creative Writing Timothy Gomez. 'Immersive theatre has no fourth wall, so the audience follows along with all parts of the show just a few feet away from them. The show is also a loop, so they're performing over and over with a different crowd each time.'

CSArts-SGV students are also in charge of running crew for the show, in addition to building and managing multiple sets across the school's campus.

'This is really a platonic example of what CSArts-SGV is all about. Writers see their words come to life, dancers have to act, actors have to dance,' said Gomez, on how cross-conservatory performances enhance the arts education the school provides.

'Crew members run a show from the inside, and every room has to work together or the whole show falls apart. Students leave knowing what it takes to bring a story to life, from the first draft to the last cue.'

'The Tide Rises, The Tide Falls' runs Wednesday, Oct. 28 to Friday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Nov. 1 at CSArts-SGV, located at 1401 Highland Ave, Duarte, Calif.

Tickets for 'The Tide Rises, The Tide Falls' are $27 and available online at sgv.csarts.net/boxoffice.

About California School of the Arts - San Gabriel Valley

California School of the Arts - San Gabriel Valley (CSArts-SGV) provides an unparalleled arts and academic education in a creative, challenging and nurturing environment to a diverse student body with a passion for the arts. Serving more than 1,200 students in grades six through 12, the public charter school draws students from more than 80 cities within and outside the San Gabriel Valley. CSArts-SGV is a place for aspiring young artists to refine their skills and flourish in one of the four schools of study offered, including: dance, fine & media arts, music and theatre. CSArts-SGV provides a rigorous college-preparatory academic program that includes a dual-enrollment program with Citrus College and a wide variety of Advanced Placement courses. CSArts-SGV received the national Arts Schools Network New and Emerging School Award and has been voted Best Charter School in the San Gabriel Valley.

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