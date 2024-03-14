THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH Comes to Los Altos Stage Company in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Los Altos Stage Company will present Thornton Wilder's wild romp through 5,000 years of human misadventures, The Skin of Our Teeth.

The production will run for 17 performances April 12 - May 5, 2024, plus a Pay-What-You-Can Preview Night on Thursday, April 11.

In the 5,000 years they’ve been married, George and Maggie Antrobus have survived wars, plagues, floods, and everything in between. Now they're running low on food – and a massive glacier is headed toward their New Jersey home. An epic, eerily relevant comedic masterpiece about the endurance of human spirit, Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth follows one “everyfamily” through the great struggles and triumphs of the human experience.

All performances are at the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos. Wednesday through Saturday performances are at 8:00 PM; Sunday performances at 3:00 PM.

Content Advisory: Most LASC Mainstage productions contain adult-themed material and are recommended for mature audiences. If you have any questions about this particular production, please call the box office for more information at 650-941-0551.