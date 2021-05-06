THE SITAYANA (OR, HOW TO MAKE AN EXIT) Postponed to Fall of 2021

East West Players, the largest producing organization of Asian American artistic work, has announced that it is postponing its upcoming production of Lavina Jadhwani's The Sitayana (Or "How to Make an Exit"), originally scheduled May 14-June 6th. The production, presented in partnership with San Francisco's EnActe Arts and New York City's Hypokrit Productions, will be rescheduled for this fall.



"The EWP community and our partners Hypokrit and EnActe have been deeply affected by the surge of COVID cases in India and other South Asian countries," says EWP Producing Artistic Director Snehal Desai. "We are incredibly proud of the work accomplished on The Sitayana and cannot wait to share this stunning production with you. However, in the short term, we want to make sure that the South Asian production team (many of whom have been personally impacted) is able to be with their family and friends during this difficult period. EnActe Arts and Hypokrit are two of the country's leading Indian American theater companies, they along with EWP would like to instead focus on providing support for relief efforts in India and affected communities in the diaspora."



Members and ticket holders have all been contacted about this change and can call a??(323) 609-7006 for ticketing support.



The Virtual 55th Anniversary Season of East West Players, Between Worlds, will continue with Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre (vAct)'s production of 1 Hour Photo by Tetsuro Shigematsu in June, and actor Danny Pudi (TV's Community and Apple+'s Mythic Quest) making his debut as a playwright with his show in development, Running, in Fall 2021.



Tickets to all Season 55 shows are available now via the 2021 East West Passport. Purchase an East West Passport to view the entire upcoming collection of digital programming, plus exclusive events and content including the December 2020 Daniel Ho concert filmed at the David Henry Hwang Theater in Little Tokyo.



More information on memberships and ticketing at www.eastwestplayers.org, or by contacting the EWP Box Office at boxoffice@eastwestplayers.org.