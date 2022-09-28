THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Comes To Cypress College

Richard O'Brien's cult classic musical about Brad, Janet and the "sweet transvestite" Frank N Furter, comes to Cypress College Theatre Department.

A humorous tribute to the science fiction and horror B movies of the 1930s through to the early 1960s, the musical tells the story of a newly engaged couple getting caught in a storm and coming to the home of a mad scientist, Dr Frank-N-Furter, unveiling his new creation, a sort of Frankenstein-style monster in the form of an artificially made, fully grown, muscle man.

Audiences are encouraged to dress for the occasion and do the traditional shout-outs (but the throwing of any items is prohibited). The directorial team includes director Ryan Holihan, choreographer Sonya Randall and musical director Gabrielle Maldonado. The design team includes Bradley Lock (Costumes), Marci Alberti (Makeup/Hair), Heather Harless (Lighting), Avery Tang (Scenic), Samantha Lehotai (Props), Ray Gibson (Sound) and Austin Allen (Projections). Tickets can be purchased at www.CypressCollegeTheatre.com

Please note: the show contains adult language throughout, explicit sexual humor, and violence.

The Cast:

JANET- Angie Chavez

BRAD- Lukas Marvin

RIFF-RAFF- Naomi Groleau

COLUMBIA- Maya Mendoza

MAGENTA -Terra Ace

FRANK- Diego Huerta-Gutierrez

ROCKY-Josh Martinez

EDDIE-Preston Harris

DR. SCOTT-Ryan Park

NARRATOR/ENSEMBLE Emily Ambroise ,Chrisna Chhor, Kyle Cunningham, Vincent Gaspar, Erick Guijarro, Precious Montgomery, Carla Marie Ongpauco, Steve Phan, Ashley Zarate