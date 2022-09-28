Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Comes To Cypress College

A humorous tribute to the science fiction and horror B movies of the 1930s through to the early 1960s.

Los Angeles News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 28, 2022  

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Comes To Cypress College

Richard O'Brien's cult classic musical about Brad, Janet and the "sweet transvestite" Frank N Furter, comes to Cypress College Theatre Department.

A humorous tribute to the science fiction and horror B movies of the 1930s through to the early 1960s, the musical tells the story of a newly engaged couple getting caught in a storm and coming to the home of a mad scientist, Dr Frank-N-Furter, unveiling his new creation, a sort of Frankenstein-style monster in the form of an artificially made, fully grown, muscle man.

Audiences are encouraged to dress for the occasion and do the traditional shout-outs (but the throwing of any items is prohibited). The directorial team includes director Ryan Holihan, choreographer Sonya Randall and musical director Gabrielle Maldonado. The design team includes Bradley Lock (Costumes), Marci Alberti (Makeup/Hair), Heather Harless (Lighting), Avery Tang (Scenic), Samantha Lehotai (Props), Ray Gibson (Sound) and Austin Allen (Projections). Tickets can be purchased at www.CypressCollegeTheatre.com

Please note: the show contains adult language throughout, explicit sexual humor, and violence.

The Cast:

JANET- Angie Chavez

BRAD- Lukas Marvin

RIFF-RAFF- Naomi Groleau

COLUMBIA- Maya Mendoza

MAGENTA -Terra Ace

FRANK- Diego Huerta-Gutierrez

ROCKY-Josh Martinez

EDDIE-Preston Harris

DR. SCOTT-Ryan Park

NARRATOR/ENSEMBLE Emily Ambroise ,Chrisna Chhor, Kyle Cunningham, Vincent Gaspar, Erick Guijarro, Precious Montgomery, Carla Marie Ongpauco, Steve Phan, Ashley Zarate


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Latinx Mariachi Herencia De Mexico Performs At Downey TheaterLatinx Mariachi Herencia De Mexico Performs At Downey Theater
September 28, 2022

Latin-GRAMMY nominees Mariachi Herencia de México are on tour with a brand-new album, Herederos (The Heirs), which pays tribute to the past while looking to the future.
Public Breakup Presents THE BEST OF PUBLIC BREAKUP - One Night Only!Public Breakup Presents THE BEST OF PUBLIC BREAKUP - One Night Only!
September 28, 2022

LA Sketch Comedy Troupe Public Breakup Announces 'The Best of Public Breakup' Showcase.
Musical Theatre West to Present DAMN YANKEES in OctoberMusical Theatre West to Present DAMN YANKEES in October
September 28, 2022

Batter up! Baseball is back, and so is the latest production from Musical Theatre West. Long Beach’s premier theatre company has announced the return of the seven-time Tony award-winning musical Damn Yankees to its stage for select nights October 14th- 30th.
Pasadena Playhouse Announces Free Ticket Initiative for SANCTUARY CITYPasadena Playhouse Announces Free Ticket Initiative for SANCTUARY CITY
September 28, 2022

Pasadena Playhouse has announced a Free Ticket Initiative for its critically acclaimed production of Sanctuary City by Pulitzer Prize-winner Martyna Majok (Cost of Living) which is now in its last two weeks through October 9 only.
Photos: THE SEARCH FOR SIGNS OF INTELLIGENT LIFE IN THE UNIVERSE Starring Cecily Strong to Open in Los AngelesPhotos: THE SEARCH FOR SIGNS OF INTELLIGENT LIFE IN THE UNIVERSE Starring Cecily Strong to Open in Los Angeles
September 28, 2022

Jane Wagner’s one-woman show “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe” that features “Saturday Night Live” star Cecily Strong is opening at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum. Directed by Leigh Silverman, “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe” runs through October 23, 2022. See photos here!