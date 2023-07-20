THE RIGHT IS OURS! Has World Premiere On September 8 At Sierra Madre Playhouse

A new musical The Right Is Ours! will have its world premiere engagement of a new musical at Sierra Madre Playhouse.

Featuring book and direction by Lloyd J. Schwartz. Music and lyrics by Adryan Russ. Choreography by Kay Cole. Music direction by Gregory Nabours. Orchestrations by Kat Sherrell. Presented by Sierra Madre Playhouse.

The Right Is Ours! is about the extraordinary friendship of two women, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony, whose efforts spurred the creation of the Women's Suffragist Movement, and the impact of that relationship on the suffragist movement and women getting the right to vote. "The Right is Ours!" is a powerful slogan created by Elizabeth.

Lloyd J. Schwartz directs the musical and has also written the book of the show. Two of his other plays, An Evening with John Wilkes Booth and Independence: The Story of Dr. Mary Walker, were performed at Sierra Madre Playhouse last year. He is the author of 43 produced plays, including A Very Brady Musical; Gilligan's Island- The Musical; You and I; Classic Couples Counseling; Four Pilots for the Price of One, and many more. He has also been a writer or producer for many of your favorite television shows, including The A-Team, Alice, Love American Style, The Munsters Today, The Brady Bunch, What's Happening? and many more.

Adryan Russ (Composer/Lyricist) writes for theater, film, television and recordings. Her CD, Everyone Has A Story (LMLMusic.com) showcases her songs performed by Broadway performers David Burnham, Susan Egan, Jason Graae, Sharon McNight, Barbara Deutsch, and others. Her off-Broadway musical Inside Out, co-written with Doug Haverty, published by Concord/Samuel French, has played across the country, in Europe, and Serbia (http://kritzerland.com/insideOut.htm). The Ugly Duckling, co-written with Lloyd J. Schwartz, has had two runs at Theatre West's Storybook Theatre. She has also written music and lyrics for television and film, including Young Sheldon, WandaVision, The Outlaws, Doubt, Godzilla vs. Hedorah, Holidate, and more. Adryan has received many ASCAP Awards for popular music, cabaret and musical theater performances.

For The Right Is Ours!, Lloyd directs a cast that includes Anna |UnwinMintzer, Emily Abeles, Jacquelin Lorraine Schofield, Carlin Castellano, Paige Berkovitz, and Katherine Chatman.

The Right Is Ours! is the exciting story of brave and daring women who changed the world to give women a greater voice in their lives. One century later, there are still places within the United States threatened with voter suppression, so this new musical is especially relevant.

The right is ours! It still is.

Running September 8- October 8, 2023. Fri. & Sat. at 8 pm, Sun. at 2 pm.., $45. Seniors (65+) $40. Youth (21 and under) $25. Teen tickets (age 13-19) are available at $5 through the TeenTix Pass program. Go to our website to learn more.

For more call (626) 355-4318 or visit Click Here.